OSS Announces New Multi-Year Platform Award for Commercial Passenger Cabin Systems

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a new $1.5 million initial order from a Canadian-based integrator of passenger cabin systems for the commercial aerospace industry.

Under the terms of the contract, OSS will provide the embedded Cabin Services Systems (CSS), comprised of 2,000 PAX Lighting Control Units (PLCU) and 63 Column Integration Controller Units (CICU). The PLCU and CICU are DO-160 qualified, and together they are designed to integrate seamlessly with a commercial airliner’s existing in-flight entertainment, and intercom systems to deliver enhanced reliability and performance. OSS expects the platform to contribute approximately $6 million dollars in total revenue over the next three years.

“Expanding OSS’s technology into the commercial aerospace industry is an important component of our long-term growth strategy,” stated OSS president and CEO, Mike Knowles. “This engagement underscores our long-standing partnerships with leading aerospace primes and the continued demand for DO-160 qualified hardware, a rigorous environmental testing standard for airborne equipment. With OSS’s proven HPC capabilities, we are committed to establishing a foothold in rugged compute and control architectures across platforms.”

The program is expected to generate recurring production orders, providing a multi-year revenue stream and strengthening OSS’s backlog.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results, revenue and sales as a result of this contract, current program or future programs with commercial aerospace customers and suppliers, any potential or actual revenue derived from the agreements, the future adoption of technologies or applications, and the expansion of the Company's offerings and/or relationship with current and future commercial or aerospace customers. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

Email contact