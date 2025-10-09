Jayud Global Logistics Launches Cross-Border E-Commerce Hub at Ezhou Huahu Airport Economic Zone

State-of-the-Art Facility Now Operational and Actively Processing Orders

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that its cross-border e-commerce logistics hub within the Ezhou Huahu Airport Economic Zone has become operational and started processing customer orders this week. This milestone marks the activation of the Company’s investment agreement with the Ezhou Huahu Airport Economic Zone Management Committee for the development of a state-of-the-art e-commerce logistics operation.

Under the agreement, Jayud will establish a wholly foreign-owned subsidiary in the Ezhou Huahu Airport Economic Zone and establish partnerships with a minimum of 2 logistics enterprises and 15 cross-border e-commerce companies. The strategic location provides Jayud with enhanced capabilities to serve the rapidly growing cross-border e-commerce market, with performance targets including annual cross-border trade volume exceeding US$70 million.

The newly launched facility establishes Jayud as a key logistics operator in one of China's most strategically important aviation logistics hubs, leveraging the unique advantages of Ezhou Huahu Airport's position as a major air cargo gateway, which is already a major air cargo hub for SF Airlines. The cross-border e-commerce project features advanced logistics facilities, bonded warehouse operations, and fully integrated supply chain services, all designed to support the growing demand for international e-commerce logistics solutions.

The agreement provides comprehensive government support and incentives designed to accelerate the development of Jayud’s cross-border e-commerce operations, including policy support, assistance with business registration and project approvals, optimization of the business environment, and facilitation of connections with potential logistics and e-commerce partners. And reserved space at Ezhou Huahu Airport's bonded logistics center for future expansion. Upon achieving specified performance milestones, Jayud will be eligible for industrial development subsidies, further enhancing the project's economic benefits.

Xiaogang Geng, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Jayud, stated, "This week marks an exciting new chapter as our Ezhou Huahu Airport logistics hub becomes fully operational and starts processing customer orders. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to advancing cross-border e-commerce logistics infrastructure and delivering best-in-class supply chain solutions. The Ezhou Huahu Airport Economic Zone offers unparalleled access to China’s expanding aviation logistics network, strengthening our ability to serve global e-commerce companies and their evolving needs."

According to data released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, from January to September this year, Ezhou Huahu Airport handled over 1.08 million tons of cargo and mail, representing a 58% year-over-year increase. Of this, international cargo and mail throughput exceeded 360,000 tons, marking a 138% year-on-year surge, which drove Hubei Province’s foreign trade growth by 6.1 percentage points. The airport operated 27,600 cargo flights, ranking fourth nationwide, behind only Hong Kong International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport. Ezhou Huahu International Airport continued to expand its international air cargo network, launching a total of 24 new cargo routes this year, including 18 international routes to destinations such as Clark in the Philippines, Oslo in Norway, San Salvador in El Salvador, Tbilisi in Georgia, Milan in Italy, and Paris in France, expanding its existing cargo route of coverage around the globe, and a total of 109 air cargo routes.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

