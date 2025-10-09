AlphaTON Capital CIO and Executive Chairman Enzo Villani Featured in Live Interview at Nasdaq MarketSite with IPO Edge

Dover, DE, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON), a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on the TON blockchain and Telegram ecosystem, today announced that Chief Investment Officer and Executive Chairman Enzo Villani participated in an exclusive live interview at Nasdaq MarketSite with IPO Edge on October 2, 2025.

The in-person fireside chat was hosted by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and provided institutional investors and market participants with comprehensive insights into the transformative potential of the TON blockchain, Telegram's rapidly expanding ecosystem, platform security considerations, and the critical importance of communication privacy in today's digital landscape.

During the wide-ranging discussion, Mr. Villani articulated AlphaTON Capital's strategic vision for building institutional-grade exposure to one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems globally, which today connects over one billion monthly active users through the Telegram platform. The conversation highlighted the unique convergence of social media and blockchain technology that positions TON as a catalyst for mass adoption of decentralized applications.

"The TON blockchain's native integration with Telegram represents an unprecedented opportunity to bring digital assets and decentralized technologies to a massive, engaged user base," said Enzo Villani, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Chairman of AlphaTON Capital. "Our comprehensive treasury strategy—encompassing direct TON acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem development—positions AlphaTON Capital to capitalize on what we believe will be the most significant convergence of social media and blockchain technology in history."

The interview is available for viewing at: https://vimeo.com/1124884155?share=copy#t=601

Strategic Positioning in the Telegram Ecosystem

AlphaTON Capital's digital asset treasury strategy is centered on three core pillars: building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens through direct acquisition and yield-generating activities; participating in network infrastructure through validation and staking operations; and identifying and incubating high-potential applications within Telegram's expanding mini app ecosystem. This comprehensive approach provides public market investors with institutional-grade access to one of the world's most dynamic blockchain platforms.

With strategic relationships spanning industry leaders including BitGo, Animoca Brands, Kraken, SkyBridge Capital, DWF Labs, DNA, Crypto.com, P2P, TwinStakes, and Alpha Sigma Capital, AlphaTON Capital has established itself as a premier digital asset treasury company with substantial TON holdings and a strong balance sheet foundation to drive ecosystem growth.

About Enzo Villani

Enzo Villani is Chief Investment Officer and Executive Chairman of AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON) and the Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer of Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH), a fintech, AI, media, and digital asset investment and advisory firm. Mr. Villani is also the founder of Alpha Sigma Capital (2020, Managing Partner), Blockchain Wire (2018), Villani Advisors LLC (2009, President & Chief Executive Officer), and Marketmind Technologies, Inc. (2024, Chairman).

Mr. Villani previously served as Chief Executive Officer of MZIlios LLC, Managing Director-Products & Strategy at The NASDAQ Stock Market, Inc. (2001-2006), Director at THC Therapeutics, Inc. (2019-2020), Director-Internet Development at Integrated Office Solutions, Inc. (1996-1998), Director at Equities.com, Inc. (2014-2017), Director at Alt 5 Sigma, Inc., and Principal at Intel Corp., among others.

His education includes an undergraduate degree from Iona College, an MBA, Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the highest standards of governance and transparency.

Additionally, AlphaTON Capital, through its wholly owned oncology subsidiary Cyncado Therapeutics, LLC, continues to advance potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients.

To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON, the operational strategy of the Company, risks from Telegram's platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, regulatory considerations, and other factors. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

