DP World and Hapag-Lloyd Extend Partnership for Next Decade at Port of Santos

SANTOS, Brazil, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has renewed a long-term agreement – started in 2014 – with Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s largest shipping lines, to continue container-handling operations at its multipurpose terminal in the Port of Santos. The renewed contract secures collaboration between the two companies for the next decade, reinforcing their shared commitment to advancing Brazil’s trade competitiveness.

The renewal comes as DP World undertakes a major expansion of its Santos terminal that will extend the quay to 1,290 meters and increase annual handling capacity to 1.7 million TEUs by 2026. The project will allow DP World to handle larger vessels and deliver new services for customers such as Hapag-Lloyd.

Expanding Capabilities in Brazil

Beyond its terminal operations, DP World has been rapidly expanding its logistics network across Brazil. Since 2024, the company has opened multiple new freight forwarding offices, secured IATA certification for air freight services, and partnered with Rumo, Brazil’s largest railway operator, to build a new terminal that will add 12.5 million tons of annual grain and fertilizer handling capacity. Together, these investments reflect DP World’s strategy to deliver fully integrated, end-to-end logistics solutions across the region.

Delivering Value for Customers

For Hapag-Lloyd, the agreement ensures long-term stability and access to DP World’s growing capacity at Santos, enabling greater predictability and efficiency in one of Latin America’s most important hubs.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “This renewal with Hapag-Lloyd highlights the strength of our partnership and the critical role Santos plays as a gateway for Brazilian trade. With the expansion of our quay and investments in new equipment, DP World is ensuring we can meet growing demand while delivering the reliability, efficiency, and sustainability that global shipping lines and Brazilian exporters require. Together, we are strengthening Brazil’s integration into global supply chains.”

Luigi Ferrini, Senior Vice President - Area Brazil, Hapag-Lloyd, said: “This long-term agreement with DP World reinforces our commitment to the Brazilian market — particularly in such an important location as Santos. It also strengthens our global partnership with DP World. We are confident that this collaboration will bring significant benefits to our customers and further support our Quality Number One strategy.”

DP World handled a record 1.25 million TEUs at the Port of Santos in 2024 – a 14% year-over-year increase – driven by expanded container services and rising trade volumes. The company’s investments in Brazil are part of a wider growth strategy across Latin America, with ongoing projects in Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and the Dominican Republic.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 313 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 14,000 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.7 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 133 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 3,000 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.