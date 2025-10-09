Continuum Powders and HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions Collaborate to Qualify Low Carbon Advanced Superalloys for Binder Jet Additive Manufacturing

Houston, TX / Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders and HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions (HP AM) have entered into a cooperation agreement to accelerate the development of high-performance alloys using HP’s Metal Jet S100 Printing Solution. The collaboration combines HP AM’s leadership in binder jet additive manufacturing with Continuum’s expertise in producing sustainable, high-quality metal powders.

The first alloy under development is OptiPowder M247LC, a low carbon, nickel-based superalloy engineered for high-temperature strength and corrosion resistance in aerospace and energy applications. Together, the companies will execute a multi-phase development program that includes:

Powder Characterization – Continuum’s Melt-to-Powder process delivers tight control over chemistry, particle size distribution, and morphology to meet binder jet requirements.

– Continuum’s Melt-to-Powder process delivers tight control over chemistry, particle size distribution, and morphology to meet binder jet requirements. Print Parameter Development – HP AM’s Barcelona R&D team will optimize process settings to achieve part densities exceeding 98% of theoretical, with repeatable green strength and sintering response.

– HP AM’s Barcelona R&D team will optimize process settings to achieve part densities exceeding 98% of theoretical, with repeatable green strength and sintering response. Mechanical & Metallurgical Properties – The program will evaluate hardness, microstructure (γ/γ′ phase distribution), and mechanical properties to confirm aerospace-grade performance.

“This collaboration underscores the future of additive manufacturing—where best-in-class printing platforms meet sustainable, high-quality powders,” said Don Magnuson, Senior Vice President of Continuum Powders. “Working alongside HP, we are not just qualifying materials; we are enabling binder jetting of superalloys once considered out of reach. This means higher-performance parts, reduced supply chain risk, and faster pathways to production.”

HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions emphasized the technical significance of the program. “Binder jetting is delivering industrial-scale production today and extending such production to high performing alloys requires a rigorous materials development program,” said Brett Harris, Global HP Metal Jet Product Manager, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions. “With Continuum, we are demonstrating the robustness of the Metal Jet S100 system across demanding alloys like OptiPowder M247LC—ensuring our customers can move from pilot runs to full-scale production with confidence.”



The Continuum–HP collaboration is designed as a scalable framework: once M247LC is qualified, additional high-value alloys—including other nickel superalloys and future titanium grades—can be advanced through the same rigorous methodology. This positions binder jetting as a production-ready solution for aerospace, defense, and energy applications where performance and reliability are non-negotiable.





Live Webinar: HP, Continuum and Tecnalia – Unlocking M247: From Qualification to Industrial Adoption – Hosted by Voxel Matters

Thursday Oct 23 – 2pm BST | 9am EST.

Register



About HP

HP Inc. is a global leader in technology innovation, driving the future of digital manufacturing with its industry-leading 3D printing solutions. Through its Multi Jet Fusion and Metal Jet platforms, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions enables businesses to accelerate product development, enhance manufacturing agility, and achieve new levels of efficiency and scalability. The company operates in more than 170 countries, helping create solutions for a wide range of industries.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders delivers certified metal powder solutions engineered for performance, reliability, and sustainability. From sourcing powder to ensuring consistent availability and building a circular supply chain, we support manufacturers through trusted partnerships and advanced metal reclamation capabilities.

For more information, visit continuumpowders.com

