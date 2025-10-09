ONAR Merges Storia with JUICE, Establishing a Singular Performance Marketing Brand; Expects Faster Growth and Margin Expansion

MIAMI, FL, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a fast-growing marketing technology company and global network of specialized agencies, today announced the merger of Storia and JUICE, unifying its performance marketing capabilities under a single brand, JUICE. The decision follows ONAR’s recent acquisition of JUICE and is expected to streamline delivery, accelerate growth, and improve margins as ONAR continues to execute its focused M&A and integration strategy. This announcement follows ONAR’s recently signed LOI to acquire a New York–based performance marketing agency expected to add seven-figure recurring revenue to the platform, which ONAR intends to integrate into JUICE upon closing.

Why it matters:

One Brand, One Platform: The JUICE integration is projected to double Storia's revenue base while consolidating resources into a single, growth-oriented brand that will also support future acquisitions.





The JUICE integration is projected to double Storia’s revenue base while consolidating resources into a single, growth-oriented brand that will also support future acquisitions. Margin Lift: ONAR has identified clear cost-synergy levers—from tool stack consolidation to vendor optimization and shared G&A—that are expected to enhance profitability as integration progresses.





ONAR has identified clear cost-synergy levers—from tool stack consolidation to vendor optimization and shared G&A—that are expected to enhance profitability as integration progresses. Faster Cross-Sell: Unified teams and processes are expected to expand service penetration within existing ONAR client relationships and accelerate new-logo wins.





Unified teams and processes are expected to expand service penetration within existing ONAR client relationships and accelerate new-logo wins. Speed to Value: Integration milestones are targeted for completion by December 31, 2025, with phased client migrations starting immediately and no disruption to service delivery.

This consolidation reflects ONAR’s disciplined integration strategy, bringing together teams built on nearly identical structures, cultures, and growth philosophies. It is designed to streamline operations, foster innovation, and create a more powerful and efficient service offering for clients. The acquisition of JUICE is projected to double the revenue of Storia's operations, and this subsequent merger is poised to unlock further operational efficiencies and growth.

"When we acquired JUICE, our goal was to bring a best-in-class performance marketing team into the ONAR network," said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. "As we integrated the JUICE team, it became clear that their values, operational frameworks, and relentless focus on client success were perfectly aligned with Storia’s. Consolidating under the nationally recognized JUICE brand is the logical next step. This move allows us to create a single, formidable agency, reducing complexity and amplifying the strengths of our combined talent to enhance value for our shareholders."

“This merger isn’t just about combining balance sheets — it’s about uniting people who share a passion for performance,” said Troy Osinoff, Co-Founder of JUICE and Chief Growth Officer at ONAR. “Clients will benefit from deeper integration across channels, faster execution, and a single team driving measurable results."

Following this consolidation, JUICE will serve as ONAR’s sole performance marketing brand, creating a streamlined foundation for continued mergers and acquisitions integration and technology adoption across the company’s marketing network. The integration is expected to deliver significant value to both clients and shareholders. Clients will benefit from a more robust and streamlined agency partner, while shareholders can anticipate improved margins through operational synergies and a stronger market position, leading to accelerated revenue growth.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company’s mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services, including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR’s agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies and marketing technologies to acquire and integrate into its network. Additionally, the Company’s technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit www.onar.com.

About JUICE

Founded in 2017, JUICE is an integrated digital marketing agency helmed by entrepreneurs with a strict focus on maximizing ROI. With offices in New York and Miami, the company has quickly become an industry leader in results-driven growth strategy development, social advertising, search engine marketing, organic search ranking, and lead generation. JUICE now unites the combined teams of Storia and ONAR’s performance marketing acquisitions under one brand.

To learn more, please visit www.thinkjuice.com or follow the agency on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

