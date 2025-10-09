Micropolis to Participate in GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the World's Largest Tech Exhibition

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced its participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the world's most established and iconic large-scale tech exhibition, taking place from October 13-17, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Exhibition Details:

Event: GITEX GLOBAL 2025

Dates: October 13-17, 2025

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Exhibit Location: Stand H4-A5 in Hall 4

Attendees: Fareed Aljawhari, Founder, CEO & Director, and Dzmitry Kastahorau, CFO

Product Showcase:

Micropolis will showcase its latest innovations in unmanned ground vehicle technology, including:

The Robotic Forestry Unit – Advanced autonomous solutions for forestry management and operations.

– Advanced autonomous solutions for forestry management and operations. The M0-2 Border Unit – Advanced unmanned ground vehicle designed for security, surveillance, and deterrence at borders and other challenging environments.

– Advanced unmanned ground vehicle designed for security, surveillance, and deterrence at borders and other challenging environments. The M0-2 Platform – Versatile base platform for multiple applications.

– Versatile base platform for multiple applications. The Dubai Police M0-1 Patrol – AI-driven autonomous patrol vehicle for law enforcement.

– AI-driven autonomous patrol vehicle for law enforcement. The Dubai Police M0-2 Patrol – Next-generation patrol solution for urban security.



To see Micropolis's latest innovations in AI-driven security and autonomous vehicle technology, visit Stand H4-A5 in Hall 4 during the event.

For more information, please visit the conference website at https://www.gitex.com/ or email KCSA Strategic Communications at Micropolis@kcsa.com .

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

