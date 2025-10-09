Zerohash enables Canton Network Infrastructure to its Global client base

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading crypto and stablecoin as-a-service platform, today announced broad support for the Canton Network , the privacy-enabled open blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance.

zerohash powers many of the leading global platforms for their crypto, stablecoin and tokenization infrastructure which includes Interactive Brokers, Morgan Stanley, Franklin Templeton, Tastytrade, Current, Stripe, Kalshi Shift4 and Public.com . As part of the integration of the Canton network:

zerohash platform customers now have access to buy, sell, custody, send and receive end-to-end infrastructure for Canton Coin (CC) and USDC.Canton (once available as natively issued by Circle);

zerohash’s tokenization engine will include the ability for partners to issue tokenized assets on the Canton blockchain. This functionality will allow institutions to launch new digital asset products with the security, privacy, and compliance required in regulated markets; and,

zerohash runs node services, including a super validator to help ensure stability, and resilience of the network.



“As the world’s largest institutions look to embed blockchain technology into their stack, zerohash provides the complete infrastructure that can handle real scale, compliance, and flexibility. By supporting trading, tokenization, and validator services on Canton, we’re giving our customers further choice in the core technology that they build on,” said Edward Woodford, founder and CEO at zerohash.

“zerohash brings incredible scale, flexibility, and regulatory expertise that will help accelerate adoption of the Canton Network. By integrating trading, tokenization, and validator support, they’re making it easier for institutions to build and launch real financial products on Canton without compromising privacy or control,” said Eric Saraniecki, Head of Network Strategy at Digital Asset.

About zerohash:

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization and on/off-ramps.

zerohash has a global regulatory footprint, with regulated entities in the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and other jurisdictions. In the United States, Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Zero Hash Trust Company LLC is chartered by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For information about our global regulatory footprint, see here .

zerohash has ~200 employees around the globe, with offices in New York, Chicago, North Carolina and Amsterdam.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

About The Canton Network:

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance, uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It’s the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, enabling finance to flow as it should. Learn more at: canton.network.