Cloudastructure Lands First Partnership with Leading Luxury Multifamily Operator to Secure Properties in the DC/Baltimore Region

PALO ALTO, CA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) an award-winning leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, today announced it has been selected to provide security services for two premier luxury multifamily properties in Columbia, Maryland. This marks the Company’s first engagement with one of the nation’s most established multifamily operators, whose portfolio includes more than 30,000 residential units and 2.5 million square feet of commercial space across the Mid-Atlantic.

The operator, renowned for delivering best-in-class living experiences, sought to enhance security as a differentiator for residents while mitigating rising on-premises guard expenses. With Cloudastructure’s AI-powered surveillance platform and remote guarding services, the properties can deliver superior protection as a marketable lifestyle amenity, while driving substantial operational efficiencies and cost savings that improve scalability across the operator’s portfolio.

Recent research highlights the importance of this strategy. The 2024 National Apartment Association Resident Survey found that only 13% of residents live in properties with monitored cameras. Yet those who do are significantly more likely to feel safe at home and are 17% more likely to recommend their community to others. For luxury operators, this not only strengthens resident retention but also creates a clear, marketable point of differentiation.

“Security today is no longer just about mitigating risk, it’s about brand positioning,” said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. “Luxury operators are discovering that safety is more than a necessity; it’s an amenity residents actively value and a clear differentiator in an increasingly competitive market. Cloudastructure’s cloud-based architecture delivers real-time Advanced AI analytics, proactive crime prevention, and centralized management across entire portfolios. Our platform has consistently achieved a deterrence rate of over 98% of threatening activity—preventing theft, trespassing, and confrontations before they escalate. By partnering with one of the Mid-Atlantic’s largest luxury residential operators, we are not only expanding our presence in the multifamily sector, but also reinforcing our value proposition to owners, operators, and investors alike. The result is smarter, proactive protection that delivers a demonstrable ROI.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

