ibex Appoints Michael Ringman as Chief Technology Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Ringman as Chief Technology Officer. Ringman brings to ibex more than 25 years of technology leadership experience with both TTEC and Telus Digital.

As CTO, Ringman will lead ibex’s technology strategy of building and deploying best-in-class AI solutions for its clients. He will also be responsible for global infrastructure and IT security. Ringman will be a key leader in furthering ibex’s leadership position in building differentiated AI-centric technology.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael to ibex,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “We are at an exciting time in the industry with the intersection of AI and CX. Michael brings an enormous amount of knowledge in both areas and will help accelerate our leadership position in the industry. As a result, I am confident that under Michael’s direction, our AI technology roadmap will help further separate ibex from the pack in the BPO industry.”

Prior to ibex, Ringman had a 13+ year career at TELUS International, where he successfully restructured regional IT organizations into a unified shared services model. He also spent nearly 12 years in multiple leadership positions at TeleTech Holdings Inc., including Vice President of Global Technology Infrastructure, where he managed a $40 million budget and led a team of over 80 technology professionals.

“The opportunity to work with a team that truly understands the customer experience and is developing innovative tools alongside the industry’s best operations group are what drew me to ibex,” said Ringman. “The current landscape in this industry is shifting rapidly. You need to be nimble, take calculated risks, and most importantly, listen to your customers. ibex does this better than anyone, and I'm excited to join this winning team.”

