AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS EARLY READ RESULTS ARE IN; CONSUMERS FOCUSING ON HOUSEHOLD ESSENTIALS, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published early read results from Prime Big Deal Days 2025, Amazon’s fall retail sales event, which ended last night at 2:59 AM EDT. Data is sourced from Numerator’s omnichannel consumer purchase panel and includes verified spend, order, item and basket metrics, as well as survey insights from over 5,000 verified Prime Big Deal Days buyers. Data was updated throughout the event on Numerator’s live Amazon Prime Big Deal Days tracker.

Prime Big Deal Days Purchase Data Findings:

The average Prime Big Deal Days 2025 spend per order was $45.42. 44% of orders were placed for $20 or less, and 90% were for less than $100.

Over half (53%) of households shopping Prime Big Deal Days placed 2+ orders, and 10% placed 5+ orders.

The average household spend was approximately $104.69, with 14% spending more than $200.

The top-selling items (based on units) were: Dawn Platinum Powerwash, Premier Protein Shakes, Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Squishmallows, and Liquid I.V. Hydration Packets. Three of the top five items were also the top sellers for Amazon’s July 2025 Prime Day event: Premier Protein Shakes, Dawn Platinum Powerwash, and Liquid I.V. Hydration Packets.



Prime Big Deal Days Verified Buyer Survey Findings:

Almost all Prime Big Deal Days shoppers (90%) said they were aware of the event prior to shopping, and 83% said the sales event was one of the main reasons they shopped on Amazon during this time period. Over three-fifths (61%) of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers said they also shopped Prime Day 2025 in July (19% could not recall if they shopped or not).

58% of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers said they were extremely or very satisfied with the deals offered during the event, with only 3% saying they were not at all satisfied. 14% said the deals were better than July’s Prime Day event, while 58% said they were the same and 13% felt they were worse.

45% of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers said they purchased something they had been waiting to buy on sale, 35% shopped for items included in general Prime Big Deal Days deals, 28% shopped for everyday items (groceries, household goods, etc.), and 25% stocked up on sale items.

Nearly half (48%) of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers said tariffs had an impact on their Prime Big Deal Days purchase decisions. 29% were more cautious about spending because of the current economic climate, and 28% limited spending because of inflation or cost of living concerns.

Prime Big Deal Days buyers said they compared prices and shopped at other retailers’ early holiday sales events. More than half (56%) said they compared Amazon’s prices or products with other retailers (online and in-store). Among those who compared prices, 68% did so at Walmart, 43% compared with Target, 25% with Club retailers like Sam’s Club or Costco, 20% with department stores, 18% with grocery stores, 17% with home improvement stores, 13% with Best Buy, 13% with eBay, 12% with beauty retailers, 11% with Temu, and 7% with apparel retailers. Prime Big Deal Days buyers also reported shopping other retailers’ fall sales events: 36% said they shopped or planned to shop Walmart Holiday Deals and 27% said they shopped Target Circle Week. More than half of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers plan to shop on Black Friday (61%) and Cyber Monday (58%), 21% plan to shop on Thanksgiving itself, and 33% plan to shop on the Saturday or Sunday after Thanksgiving.

23% of Prime Big Deal Days shoppers said they purchased holiday gifts during the sale (-1 points vs. 2024 Prime Big Deal Days), with a third (33%) saying they completed at least half of their holiday gift shopping with their purchases (+3 points). Fewer consumers report using Prime Big Deal Days to shop for other holiday items. 7% say they purchased other holiday products (e.g.,Thanksgiving supplies, Christmas decorations, wrapping paper, etc.) and 7% bought Halloween items like costumes, decor and candy. Most Prime Big Deal Days shoppers (84%) say they will “definitely” or “probably” shop on Amazon again for holiday items and gifts in the next three months.



Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025: Categories Purchased

Percentage of Prime Big Deal Days Buyers Reporting

Categories Percentage of Prime Big Deal Days Buyers Reporting Apparel & Shoes 26% Household Essentials 26% Beauty & Cosmetics 22% Health & Wellness 21% Home Goods 21% Pet Products 15% Toys & Video Games 14% Groceries 14% Consumer Electronics 13% Books, Videos & Media 10% Small Appliances 9% Tools & Home Improvement 9% Smart Home Devices 8% Office Supplies 7% Baby Items 6% Lawn & Garden 5%

Source: Numerator 2025 Prime Big Deal Days Survey

At the time of this release, Numerator purchase data insights were based on 65,787 Prime Big Deal Days orders from 28,543 unique households. The Numerator Prime Big Deal Days 2025 survey was fielded 10/7/2025–10/8/2025 to 5,120 verified Prime Big Deal Days buyers.

