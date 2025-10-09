Kidney Preservation Market to Hit $104.9 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.2%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Kidney Preservation Market is estimated to be valued at USD 64.5 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 104.9 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2025 to 2032. The market growth is fueled by the rising incidence of kidney-related disorders, continuous advancements in organ preservation technologies, and increasing global transplantation rates, all of which are driving the demand for efficient kidney preservation solutions.

Global Kidney Preservation Market Key Takeaways

Static cold storage (SCS) is expected to remain the most popular preservation method, accounting for 42.3% of market share in 2025.

The University of Wisconsin (UW) solution segment is anticipated to account for nearly one-third of the global kidney preservation market share by 2025.

Based on organ type, deceased donor kidney category is set to dominate the global industry, capturing 65.8% of the market share in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 37.3% in 2025, is expected to remain the undisputed market leader.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a highly lucrative pocket for kidney preservation market companies during the forecast period.

Rising Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Burden Fueling Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new kidney preservation market analysis outlines major factors driving industry growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is one such primary growth driver.

According to a The Lancet, chronic kidney disease affects about 9.1% to 13.4% of the global population. This increasing CKD prevalence is boosting demand for kidney preservation solutions.

Kidney preservation solutions are widely used to protect and store kidneys after procurement and before transplantation. Thus, increasing number of kidney transplantations for conditions like CKD and ESRD is expected to propel growth of kidney preservation market.

High Cost of Advanced Preservation Technologies Limiting Market Growth

The global kidney preservation market outlook appears promising, owing to rising incidence of chronic kidney disease. However, high cost of advanced preservation technologies might limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Advanced preservation methods like hypothermic machine perfusion (HMP) and normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) are quite expensive. This financial barrier restricts widespread adoption, dampening overall kidney preservation market demand.

Rise in Kidney Transplants Unlocking Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Kidney transplants are steadily increasing across the globe, marking a new chapter in life-saving care. This is mostly due to rising incidence of end-stage renal disease, improved access to healthcare, advancements in transplant procedures, and supportive government policies.

Global Observatory on Donation and Transplant (GODT) reports that more than 95,479 kidney transplants are carried out in the world each year. This rapid surge in kidney transplants is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for kidney preservation solution providers during the forecast period.

Emerging Kidney Preservation Market Trends

A notable trend in the market is the shift from static cold storage towards machine perfusion technologies like hypothermic (HMP) and normothermic (NMP) perfusion. These advanced preservation technologies are gaining traction because they enhance organ viability, reduce reperfusion injury, enable real-time functional assessment, and extend preservation times.

Growing support from governments and healthcare bodies to reduce kidney disease is driving the kidney preservation market. For instance, the Kidney Innovation Accelerator (KidneyX), a partnership between HHS and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), provides funding for new kidney care solutions, including transplants and artificial kidney technologies. These efforts are expected to promote research, improve treatment results, and further expand the kidney preservation market.

Leading players are using digital health technologies like machine learning algorithms to enhance organ preservation processes. These innovations are expected to improve the kidney preservation market value in the coming years.

Analyst’s View

“The global kidney preservation industry is set to expand steadily, owing to increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), supportive government policies, a rise in organ transplant procedures, and continuous advancements in preservation technologies,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Kidney Preservation Market

Event Description and Impact Technological Advancement in Organ Preservation Description: Paragonix Technologies initiated the first in-human use of its KidneyVault renal perfusion system in January 2025. Impact: This system aims to improve kidney preservation as well as reduce the risk of graft failure, potentially improving transplantation outcomes. Global Organ Shortage Crisis and Policy Responses Description: The Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) implemented new policies effective August 1, 2025, to optimize organ allocation. Impact: These policies are designed to increase transplant efficiency as well as equity, indirectly boosting demand for effective kidney preservation solutions. Regulatory Landscape Evolution and Market Access Description: The FDA has introduced Fast-Track Approval Pathways for advanced kidney technologies. Impact: These pathways accelerate approval for breakthrough preservation technologies and boost investor confidence.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in kidney preservation market report:

XVIVO Perfusion

Bridge to Life

Organ Recovery Systems

Biolife Solutions

Lifeline Scientific

Essence Medical

TransMedics

Watershed Health

Medtronic

RenalSense

CryoLife

Fresenius Medical Care

KARTOS Technologies

Stryker Corporation

Astellas Pharma

Key Developments

In January 2025, Paragonix Technologies set a new standard in kidney transplant preservation with the completion of the world’s first-in-human cases utilizing KidneyVault Renal Perfusion System. This new portable hypothermic perfusion technology facilitates the preservation and transport of perfused donor kidneys throughout the journey from donor to recipient.

In October 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Paragonix Technologies for its KidneyVault Portable Renal Perfusion System. This innovative device is designed to protect donor kidneys during transport by utilizing portable hypothermic perfusion technology.

Market Segmentation

Preservation Method Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Static Cold Storage (SCS)

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion (HMP)

Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP)

Supercooling and Subnormothermic Preservation

Other Advanced Methods (e.g., cryopreservation, oxygen persufflation)



Organ Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Deceased Donor Kidney

Living Donor Kidney

Solution Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

University of Wisconsin (UW) Solution

Custodiol HTK (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) Solution

Celsior Solution

Perfadex Solution

Euro-Collins Solution

Other Preservation Solutions

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals and Transplant Centers

Specialized Clinics

Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs)

Academic and Research Institutes

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



