Kidney Preservation Market to Hit $104.9 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.2%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Kidney Preservation Market is estimated to be valued at USD 64.5 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 104.9 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2025 to 2032. The market growth is fueled by the rising incidence of kidney-related disorders, continuous advancements in organ preservation technologies, and increasing global transplantation rates, all of which are driving the demand for efficient kidney preservation solutions.
Global Kidney Preservation Market Key Takeaways
Static cold storage (SCS) is expected to remain the most popular preservation method, accounting for 42.3% of market share in 2025.
The University of Wisconsin (UW) solution segment is anticipated to account for nearly one-third of the global kidney preservation market share by 2025.
Based on organ type, deceased donor kidney category is set to dominate the global industry, capturing 65.8% of the market share in 2025.
North America, with an estimated share of 37.3% in 2025, is expected to remain the undisputed market leader.
Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a highly lucrative pocket for kidney preservation market companies during the forecast period.
Rising Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Burden Fueling Growth
Coherent Market Insights’ new kidney preservation market analysis outlines major factors driving industry growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is one such primary growth driver.
According to a The Lancet, chronic kidney disease affects about 9.1% to 13.4% of the global population. This increasing CKD prevalence is boosting demand for kidney preservation solutions.
Kidney preservation solutions are widely used to protect and store kidneys after procurement and before transplantation. Thus, increasing number of kidney transplantations for conditions like CKD and ESRD is expected to propel growth of kidney preservation market.
High Cost of Advanced Preservation Technologies Limiting Market Growth
The global kidney preservation market outlook appears promising, owing to rising incidence of chronic kidney disease. However, high cost of advanced preservation technologies might limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.
Advanced preservation methods like hypothermic machine perfusion (HMP) and normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) are quite expensive. This financial barrier restricts widespread adoption, dampening overall kidney preservation market demand.
Rise in Kidney Transplants Unlocking Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Kidney transplants are steadily increasing across the globe, marking a new chapter in life-saving care. This is mostly due to rising incidence of end-stage renal disease, improved access to healthcare, advancements in transplant procedures, and supportive government policies.
Global Observatory on Donation and Transplant (GODT) reports that more than 95,479 kidney transplants are carried out in the world each year. This rapid surge in kidney transplants is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for kidney preservation solution providers during the forecast period.
Emerging Kidney Preservation Market Trends
A notable trend in the market is the shift from static cold storage towards machine perfusion technologies like hypothermic (HMP) and normothermic (NMP) perfusion. These advanced preservation technologies are gaining traction because they enhance organ viability, reduce reperfusion injury, enable real-time functional assessment, and extend preservation times.
Growing support from governments and healthcare bodies to reduce kidney disease is driving the kidney preservation market. For instance, the Kidney Innovation Accelerator (KidneyX), a partnership between HHS and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), provides funding for new kidney care solutions, including transplants and artificial kidney technologies. These efforts are expected to promote research, improve treatment results, and further expand the kidney preservation market.
Leading players are using digital health technologies like machine learning algorithms to enhance organ preservation processes. These innovations are expected to improve the kidney preservation market value in the coming years.
Analyst’s View
“The global kidney preservation industry is set to expand steadily, owing to increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), supportive government policies, a rise in organ transplant procedures, and continuous advancements in preservation technologies,” said a senior CMI analyst.
Current Events and Their Impact on the Kidney Preservation Market
Competitor Insights
Key companies in kidney preservation market report:
- XVIVO Perfusion
- Bridge to Life
- Organ Recovery Systems
- Biolife Solutions
- Lifeline Scientific
- Essence Medical
- TransMedics
- Watershed Health
- Medtronic
- RenalSense
- CryoLife
- Fresenius Medical Care
- KARTOS Technologies
- Stryker Corporation
- Astellas Pharma
Key Developments
In January 2025, Paragonix Technologies set a new standard in kidney transplant preservation with the completion of the world’s first-in-human cases utilizing KidneyVault Renal Perfusion System. This new portable hypothermic perfusion technology facilitates the preservation and transport of perfused donor kidneys throughout the journey from donor to recipient.
In October 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to Paragonix Technologies for its KidneyVault Portable Renal Perfusion System. This innovative device is designed to protect donor kidneys during transport by utilizing portable hypothermic perfusion technology.
Market Segmentation
Preservation Method Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Static Cold Storage (SCS)
- Hypothermic Machine Perfusion (HMP)
- Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP)
- Supercooling and Subnormothermic Preservation
- Other Advanced Methods (e.g., cryopreservation, oxygen persufflation)
Organ Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Deceased Donor Kidney
- Living Donor Kidney
Solution Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- University of Wisconsin (UW) Solution
- Custodiol HTK (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) Solution
- Celsior Solution
- Perfadex Solution
- Euro-Collins Solution
- Other Preservation Solutions
End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Hospitals and Transplant Centers
- Specialized Clinics
- Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs)
- Academic and Research Institutes
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Central Africa
