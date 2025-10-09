Frozen Seafood Market Size to Cross USD 42.58 Billion by 2034, Driven by Demand for Convenient and High-Protein Food Options

Ottawa, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen seafood market size stood at USD 23.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 24.78 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 42.58 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has been experiencing growth in recent times, driven by high demand for a good source of protein, as well as a growing preference for convenient food options among consumers with hectic lifestyles. Such food options also have a longer shelf life, which is helpful for market growth.

Key Highlights of Frozen Seafood Market

By region, the Asia Pacific led the frozen seafood market in 2024, whereas North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By product type, the frozen fish segment dominated the frozen seafood market in 2024, whereas the ready-to-cook/processed seafood segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By species, the shrimps/prawns segment led the frozen seafood market, whereas the salmon segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment led the frozen seafood market, whereas online/e-commerce platforms are expected to grow in the foreseeable future.

By end user, the household consumer segment led the frozen seafood market in 2024, whereas the food service/hospitality industry segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future.

By packaging type, the vacuum packaged segment dominated the frozen seafood market in 2024, whereas the bulk packaging segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Convenient Food Options Are Helpful for the Growth of Frozen Seafood

The frozen seafood market is observing growth due to factors such as high demand for convenient food options by consumers with busy lifestyles. High demand for healthy and high-quality protein options is also vital for the growth of the frozen seafood market. Such food options have longer shelf lives, making it a hassle-free job for people with hectic schedules to manage their protein intake and nutritional requirements with ease.

Frozen seafood options, including fish, prawns, crab, lobster, and processed seafood, are highly demanded by consumers for their high-quality protein. In addition to protein, seafood is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and numerous other nutritional benefits. Hence, such factors aid in the growth of the frozen seafood market.

New Trends in the Frozen Seafood Market

The growth of online or e-commerce platforms is one of the major factors for the growth of the frozen seafood market.

is one of the major factors for the growth of the frozen seafood market. High demand for convenient food options is another major factor for the growth of the market. Such food options are high in nutrition and also help save consumers' time.

High demand for different types of products, such as ready-to-cook meals, customized options, and various other forms of seafood, also helps to aid the market’s growth.

Companies providing sustainable and recyclable packaging are highly sought by consumers, further fueling the growth of the market.

Demand for Frozen Seafood Globally

Asia Pacific - Countries like India, China, and Japan have the highest demand for frozen seafood due to a growing population, a growing middle class, and high demand for various types of frozen cuts and seafood options. The region also excels in freezing technology and vacuum packaging capabilities, supporting its reputation as a global producer and exporter.

Countries like India, China, and Japan have the highest demand for frozen seafood due to a growing population, a growing middle class, and high demand for various types of frozen cuts and seafood options. The region also excels in freezing technology and vacuum packaging capabilities, supporting its reputation as a global producer and exporter. Europe is stated to be the region with steady growth for the frozen seafood market, due to its high consumption by health-conscious consumers. High-quality seafood, packed with essential nutrients for health, helps enhance the market growth in the region.

is stated to be the region with steady growth for the frozen seafood market, due to its high consumption by health-conscious consumers. High-quality seafood, packed with essential nutrients for health, helps enhance the market growth in the region. North America - North America is also a region with steady growth in the frozen seafood market, due to its convenience, which allows consumers with busy lifestyles to manage their schedules and ensure their protein intake as well.



Impact of AI in the Frozen Seafood Market

AI is making increasingly deep inroads into the frozen seafood market, introducing new layers of precision, automation, and quality assurance. In processing facilities, AI-driven inspection systems, particularly those utilizing computer vision and ultrasound, are being deployed to non-destructively assess internal traits, including fat content, texture, and defects, thereby enabling consistent grading and reducing waste. For example, a recent device for frozen albacore tuna utilizes AI and ultrasound to estimate fat levels within seconds, thereby replacing the slower manual cutting and visual assessment methods. In factory lines, smart cameras and AI algorithms evaluate each fillet or portion for size, color, shape, and surface anomalies, automating sorting and flagging defects that human inspectors might miss. AI and machine learning enhance demand forecasting and inventory management, ensuring that frozen seafood is not stored for too long in cold storage or goes to waste. In aquaculture (which feeds into the frozen seafood supply), AI systems monitor water quality, detect disease risks, and optimize feeding to produce healthier fish with more predictable characteristics for freezing.

Recent Developments in the Frozen Seafood Market

In March 2025, Birds Eye launched a new range of fish products, named Captain’s Discoveries. The main aim of the launch was to introduce exciting flavors in the frozen category. ( Source - https://www.foodbev.com)

- https://www.foodbev.com) In January 2025, Royal Greenland, a European seafood giant, launched a fully recyclable packaging solution for its 15-pound cod and halibut boxes. The new packaging replaces traditional polyethylene-coated cardboard with a water-based coating specifically designed for frozen fish. (Source- https://www.undercurrentnews.com)

Top Products in the Frozen Seafood Market

Product Category Key Description / Examples Core Benefits Primary Applications / Consumer Segments Frozen Fish Fillets Includes whitefish (cod, haddock, pollock), tuna, salmon, and tilapia fillets. Long shelf life, easy portioning, and consistent quality. Retail and foodservice sectors, ready-to-cook meals, and restaurant supply. Frozen Shrimp & Prawns Wild-caught and farmed shrimp varieties (e.g., vannamei, tiger prawns). High protein content, convenience, and quick cooking. Home consumption, catering, and frozen meal kits. Frozen Shellfish Includes scallops, mussels, clams, crabs, and lobsters. Preserves flavor and texture while extending shelf life. Fine dining, foodservice, and frozen gourmet seafood mixes. Frozen Whole Fish Entire fish, such as mackerel, sardine, or anchovy, are preserved immediately after catch. Maintains freshness, ideal for traditional and ethnic markets. Retail, wholesale, and export markets in developing regions. Frozen Surimi Products Processed fish paste products, such as imitation crab, fish balls, and sticks. Affordable protein source, versatile in cuisines, and long shelf life. Ready-to-eat meals, sushi, and snack applications. Frozen Seafood Mixes Blends of shrimp, squid, mussels, and fish pieces for ready-to-cook dishes. Convenience and consistent quality for consumers and chefs. Retail meal kits, quick-service restaurants, and bulk catering. Frozen Squid & Octopus Whole or sliced squid and octopus, cleaned and frozen. High demand in Asian and Mediterranean cuisines; maintains tenderness. Restaurant chains, seafood distributors, and global exports. Frozen Crab & Lobster Meat Pre-cooked and frozen premium shellfish products. Luxury seafood with preserved taste and texture; reduced prep time. Fine dining, retail luxury segment, and airline catering. Frozen Smoked & Cured Seafood Smoked salmon, mackerel, and other value-added seafood. Premium segment appeal, rich flavor profile, and ready-to-eat convenience. Retail premium foods, delis, and high-end hospitality. Breaded & Battered Frozen Seafood Value-added products such as fish fingers, patties, and shrimp nuggets. Ready-to-cook format, ideal for quick-service restaurants and home meals. Retail, fast food chains, and institutional catering.



Frozen Seafood Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Frozen Seafood Market?

Health Benefits - One of the major market growth drivers of the frozen seafood market is the multiple health benefits offered by frozen seafood. They have a high nutritional profile and have high protein content as well. Such food options are also minimally processed with no preservatives, further fueling the growth of the frozen seafood market.

One of the major market growth drivers of the frozen seafood market is the multiple health benefits offered by frozen seafood. They have a high nutritional profile and have high protein content as well. Such food options are also minimally processed with no preservatives, further fueling the growth of the frozen seafood market. High Protein - Another major factor for the growth of the frozen seafood market is the high demand for protein. Fish and other seafood options, rich in protein, aid the market's growth. High demand for frozen and fresh seafood is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Another major factor for the growth of the frozen seafood market is the high demand for protein. Fish and other seafood options, rich in protein, aid the market's growth. High demand for frozen and fresh seafood is another major factor for the market’s growth. Convenient Option - Another major factor driving the market's growth is the convenience provided by these food options. Ready-to-eat food options require less cooking time, allowing consumers to manage their hectic lifestyles and further fuel the market's growth.



Challenge

Weak Cold Storage and Transportation Infrastructure Obstructs the Market’s Growth

Improper cold storage facilities and inadequate transport infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped regions are among the major obstacles to the growth of the frozen seafood market. Improper cold storage facilities may lead to frozen seafood wastage, further fueling the reasons for obstruction in the growth of the frozen seafood market.

Opportunity

Product Innovation Is Helpful for the Growth of the Market in the Foreseeable Period

High demand for premium and frozen seafood options presents an opportunity for the growth of the frozen seafood market. High demand for organic-approved, wild-caught, and marinated seafood options also fuels the market’s growth. The availability of exotic frozen seafood options, such as marinated octopus, sushi-grade tuna, eel, and tapas-style shellfish, at household levels further enhances the market's growth opportunity.

Frozen Seafood Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Led the Frozen Seafood Market in 2024

Growing disposable income, high demand for high-protein sources, a rich coastline, and the development of cold storage and transportation infrastructure for improved local and global exports are some of the major factors driving the market's growth. The growing output of aquaculture is another major factor driving the expansion of the frozen seafood market. Countries such as India, China, and Japan make the highest contributions to the market's growth in the region. The growing population in such countries, resulting in high demand for fish and shellfish, is also a vital factor driving the market's growth.

North America is Expected to Grow in the Foreseeable Period

North America is expected to continue growing in the foreseeable future due to high demand for convenient meal options, including ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals. Such options are not only time-saving but also nutritious. Hence, they are highly sought after by consumers in fast-paced lives to save time and ensure they maintain their protein intake as well. Growing awareness about the health benefits of protein-rich sources and these food options is another major factor driving the market's growth in the region. The US has a major contribution to the growth of the market in the region.

Trade Analysis of the Frozen Seafood Market

Frozen fish remains the dominant product in global seafood trade. In the Russian Federation, frozen fish accounts for approximately 80% of fish exports by weight and 50% by value, underscoring Russia’s leading position among global exporters. Over the first nine months of 2024, the top five frozen fish–exporting countries included China (11.7% share), the Netherlands (7.2%), Norway (7%), and the United States (6.6%), alongside Russia.



By the end of 2024, Russia exported 1.46 million tonnes of frozen fish, valued at USD 2.4 billion, according to trade association data.

India continues to be a significant player in the frozen seafood export market, led by frozen shrimp. The United States and China remained the top importers of Indian seafood in FY 2023–24, with overall exports increasing 2.67% in quantity during the period.



In FY 2022–23, India exported 1,735,286 metric tonnes of seafood worth ₹63,969.14 crore (USD 8.09 billion).



In 2023, the top exporters of frozen crab were Canada (USD 926 million), Russia (USD 420 million), and China (USD 109 million), while the leading importers were the United States (USD 994 million), Japan (USD 347 million), and China (USD 309 million). (Source: PIB, Government of India)

Value Chain Analysis of the Frozen Seafood Market

The frozen seafood value chain integrates several key stages, each critical for maintaining quality and value addition throughout the process:

Raw Material Procurement

High-quality fish and shellfish are sourced from certified aquaculture farms and registered fisheries. Strict quality checks are implemented at procurement to ensure compliance with food safety standards and traceability requirements.



Processing of Frozen Seafood

Processing typically involves receiving and inspecting the catch, cleaning, gutting, filleting, or shucking, followed by rapid freezing using IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) or blast freezing technology to preserve nutritional integrity.



Packaging of Frozen Seafood

Common packaging formats include vacuum-sealed pouches, rigid plastic trays, and corrugated cartons, all designed to prevent oxidation and moisture loss while extending shelf life. Increasingly, recyclable and eco-friendly materials are being adopted to reduce environmental impact.



Logistics and Distribution

Frozen seafood logistics rely heavily on cold storage infrastructure, insulated transport containers, and temperature monitoring systems. Maintaining an unbroken cold chain from processor to retailer is essential to preserve product freshness and prevent spoilage during long-distance shipments.



Frozen Seafood Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.2% Market Size in 2025 USD 24.78 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 26.31 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 42.58 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Frozen Seafood Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The frozen fish segment led the frozen seafood market in 2024 due to its chemical-free nature and longer shelf life, which is beneficial for the growth of the frozen seafood market. Innovations and advancements in technology for cold storage and transport facilities further fuel the market's growth. The demand for the segment also increases due to the high demand for a variety of frozen seafood options, such as meal kits, convenient snacks, and the preparation of different forms of seafood in restaurants and cafes, which further enhances the market's growth.

The ready-to-cook/processed seafood segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for seafood options in various forms, such as shrimp chips, dried fish, and smoked salmon. Consumers with hectic lifestyles find it easy to cook and ready-to-eat meal options. It helps them save time and maintain their nutritional profile. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Species Analysis

The shrimp/prawn segment dominated the frozen seafood market in 2024, as seafood is a lean, high-quality, and low-fat source of protein packed with omega-3 and other essential nutrients. Hence, the segment led the frozen seafood market. The seafood option is rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, high-quality protein, and other essential nutrients, further fueling the market's growth. Innovation in aquaculture, steady global demand, and supportive government regulations further boost the market’s growth.

The salmon segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future, driven by high global demand for salmon due to its distinctive texture and flavor. Salmon is also rich in micronutrients, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and various other forms of nutrients. Hence, consumers highly prefer it due to its multiple essential properties, which are beneficial for heart health and overall well-being. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment led the frozen seafood market in 2024 due to the easy availability of such stores near residential areas. Shopping for fresh or frozen fish and seafood options from supermarkets is highly trusted by consumers. It ensures that they check the freshness and quality of the product by themselves, further enhancing the market’s growth. Such places also allow consumers to avail certain discounts, making the shopping experience a delightful one.

The online/e-commerce segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to the convenience of receiving home delivery of desired seafood options in a matter of minutes. Such platforms offer multiple seafood options, enabling consumers to purchase seafood at discounted prices, which is beneficial for the market’s growth. Improved cold storage facilities and transportation infrastructure have also contributed to the segment's growth.

End User Analysis

The household consumers segment led the frozen seafood market in 2024 due to the multiple benefits of frozen seafood, including extended shelf life, enhanced nutrition, and convenience. High demand for seafood is driven by its multiple health benefits, availability in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat options, and its high content of essential nutrients and protein, which are some of the major factors fueling the segment’s growth. The rise of supermarkets and e-commerce platforms, which allow consumers to shop for their desired seafood options, is another factor contributing to the growth of the frozen seafood market.

The foodservice/hospitality industry segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the high demand for high-quality seafood in restaurants, cafes, and other similar hospitality establishments, fueling market growth in the foreseeable period. Such places require large quantities of seafood to cater to consumers and hence need to stock up at an economical price. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Packaging Analysis

The vacuum-packed segment led the frozen seafood market in 2024, as this form of packaging helps prevent oxidation and microbial growth on the seafood, which is beneficial for maintaining its extended shelf life. Hence, the segment led the frozen seafood market. It enables the safe transportation of premium seafood, further fueling the market's growth. Vacuum packaging also helps maintain the quality, freshness, and nutrients of various seafood options, further enhancing market growth by reducing waste and facilitating easy transportation.

The bulk packaging segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for fresh and frozen seafood from the household segment and B2B customers who are keen on cost-effectiveness, longer shelf life, and efficient transportation and cold storage facilities. Advanced freezing technology helps maintain the quality, freshness, and nutritional value of the product, further fueling the market's growth.

Top Companies in the Frozen Seafood Market

Pacific Seafood Group (USA): A major vertically integrated seafood company offering wild-caught and aquaculture products, with strong sustainability and traceability programs.

A major vertically integrated seafood company offering wild-caught and aquaculture products, with strong sustainability and traceability programs. Dongwon Industries (South Korea): A global seafood giant known for its tuna fishing and processing operations, and the parent company of StarKist in the U.S. market.

A global seafood giant known for its tuna fishing and processing operations, and the parent company of StarKist in the U.S. market. New England Seafood International (USA): Specializes in premium fresh and frozen seafood sourcing, processing, and distribution for retail and foodservice sectors.

Specializes in premium fresh and frozen seafood sourcing, processing, and distribution for retail and foodservice sectors. Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway): One of the world’s largest seafood companies, engaged in pelagic fishing, salmon farming, and fishmeal and fish oil production.

One of the world’s largest seafood companies, engaged in pelagic fishing, salmon farming, and fishmeal and fish oil production. Nippon Suisan Kaisha (Japan): A diversified seafood producer operating in fishing, aquaculture, and processed seafood products under its Nissui brand.

A diversified seafood producer operating in fishing, aquaculture, and processed seafood products under its Nissui brand. Grupo Calvo (Spain): Known for canned and packaged seafood products, particularly tuna, with strong market positions in Europe and Latin America.

Known for canned and packaged seafood products, particularly tuna, with strong market positions in Europe and Latin America. Seafood Holdings Ltd. (UK): A key supplier of fresh and frozen seafood to restaurants, retailers, and catering sectors across the UK.

A key supplier of fresh and frozen seafood to restaurants, retailers, and catering sectors across the UK. Parlevliet & Van der Plas (Netherlands): A family-owned fishing and processing company specializing in pelagic species with a major presence in European and global markets.

A family-owned fishing and processing company specializing in pelagic species with a major presence in European and global markets. Royal Greenland (Greenland): A fully integrated fishing company focusing on cold-water shrimp, halibut, and cod, with an emphasis on sustainable Arctic seafood.

A fully integrated fishing company focusing on cold-water shrimp, halibut, and cod, with an emphasis on sustainable Arctic seafood. Icelandic Group (Iceland): Specializes in high-quality frozen seafood exports, focusing on whitefish and pelagic species sourced from Icelandic waters.

Specializes in high-quality frozen seafood exports, focusing on whitefish and pelagic species sourced from Icelandic waters. Ocean Beauty Seafoods (USA): A major North American seafood processor and distributor offering wild-caught Alaskan seafood, value-added, and smoked fish products.



Segment Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Frozen Fish (salmon, cod, tuna, etc.)

Frozen Shrimp & Prawns

Frozen Crab & Lobster

Frozen Mollusks (squid, clams, mussels, oysters)

Ready-to-Cook / Processed Seafood (breaded, marinated, frozen meals)



By Species

Salmon

Tuna

Cod

Shrimp / Prawns

Crab

Lobster

Squid / Octopus

Other Seafood Species

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Specialty Seafood Stores

Online / E-commerce Platforms

Foodservice (Restaurants, Hotels, Catering)

Wholesale Markets



By End-User

Household Consumers

Foodservice / Hospitality Industry

Institutional Buyers (schools, hospitals)



By Packaging Type

Vacuum Packaged

Tray / Box Packaging

Bag Packaging

Bulk Packaging (for foodservice)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

