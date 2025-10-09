Veterinary Ultrasound Market to Surpass $907.9 Million by 2032 at 7.6% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Veterinary Ultrasound Market is estimated to be valued at USD 543.3 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 907.9 Million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2025 to 2032. The veterinary ultrasound market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by the growing rate of pet adoption and increasing awareness of animal health and wellness. Additionally, the rising incidence of zoonotic diseases and continuous advancements in ultrasound technology are significantly improving diagnostic accuracy and expanding market potential.
Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Key Takeaways
According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global veterinary ultrasound market size is expected to grow from USD 543.3 Mn in 2025 to USD 907.9 Mn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.6%.
2-D ultrasound imaging is projected to remain a highly sought-after type, accounting for a market share of 55.3% by 2025.
Based on product, portable ultrasound scanners segment is expected to account for 62.6% of the global veterinary ultrasound market share in 2025.
Cardiology is anticipated to be the most lucrative application, accounting for over half of the market share by 2025.
North America, with an estimated share of 43.6% in 2025, is anticipated to retain its market dominance during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a hotbed for veterinary ultrasound market companies.
Increasing Pet Ownership and Spending Spurring Market Growth
Coherent Market Insights’ latest veterinary ultrasound market analysis offers insights into key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing pet ownership and spending.
Nations like the United States are witnessing high pet adoption rates, as people seek companionship, joy, and emotional support. For instance, according to APPA’s 2025 Industry Report, around 94 million U.S. households own a pet. This surge in pet ownership is expected to boost the veterinary ultrasound market over the assessment period.
Pet spending in the contemporary world is increasing significantly due to rising pet adoption rates. Pet owners are willing to invest in veterinary diagnostics like ultrasound imaging for early detection and prevention. This is likely to increase demand for veterinary ultrasound technologies during the forthcoming period.
High Equipment Costs and Alternative Diagnostic Technologies Limiting Market Growth
The global veterinary ultrasound market outlook indicates steady future growth. However, high cost of advanced equipment and rising adoption of alternative veterinary diagnostic technologies might limit market growth to some extent.
Advanced ultrasound devices are quite expensive, costing thousands of dollars. This financial barrier can limit adoption, dampening overall veterinary ultrasound market demand.
Additionally, other diagnostic tools, such as X-rays and CT scans, are sometimes used alongside or instead of ultrasound. This could also slow down veterinary ultrasound market growth during the forthcoming period.
Growing Awareness of Animal Health Creating Growth Opportunities
There is an increasing awareness among pet owners and livestock farmers about the importance of animal health. This awareness is leading to a higher demand for diagnostic tools like ultrasound to detect and monitor various health conditions in animals. As a result, lucrative growth opportunities are on the horizon for veterinary ultrasound system manufacturers.
The number of veterinary clinics and hospitals is expanding significantly across developing as well as developed regions. This is also expected to boost sales of veterinary ultrasound systems in the coming years.
Emerging Veterinary Ultrasound Market Trends
Rising pet humanization trend is boosting the veterinary ultrasound market growth. Pet owners in the contemporary world treat their pets as family members, prompting them to invest more in healthcare, diagnostics, and preventive care.
Increasing prevalence of animal diseases is creating a strong demand for veterinary ultrasound and other diagnostic technologies. These technologies help in early detection, accurate diagnosis, and effective treatment planning.
Technological advancements in veterinary ultrasound equipment are expected to benefit the target market. Companies are developing portable and handheld devices to make diagnostic imaging more accessible and affordable for veterinary practices.
Many industry players are also using AI and ML in veterinary ultrasound systems for image analysis, pattern recognition, diagnostic support, and predictive analytics. For instance, the MyLab™X90VET ultrasound system by Esaote uses AI to deliver superior image quality and advanced clinical solutions. These innovations will likely boost the veterinary ultrasound market value during the forecast period.
Analyst’s View
“The global veterinary ultrasound industry is set to grow steadily, owing to rising pet ownership, increasing incidence of animal diseases, growing pet humanization trend, escalating need for accurate veterinary diagnostic tools, and advancements in veterinary ultrasound technologies,” said a lead CMI analyst.
Current Events and Their Impact on the Veterinary Ultrasound Market
Competitor Insights
Key companies in veterinary ultrasound market report include:
- Esaote SpA
- IDEXX
- Mars Incorporated
- Siemens Healthcare Limited
- GE Healthcare
- Fujifilm Healthcare Solutions
- IMV Imaging
- CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Avante Animal Health
- Butterfly Network, Inc.
- BenQ Medical Technology Corp
- CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD
Key Developments
In January 2025, Core Imaging launched Carnation, a new veterinary ultrasound system, at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo. It has advanced features that make it flexible, accurate, and simple to use in daily veterinary work.
In May 2024, Esaote launched the MyLab™ FOX veterinary ultrasound system. This flexible and easy-to-use ultrasound machine is designed to meet different veterinary needs.
Market Segmentation
Type of Ultrasound Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- 2-D Ultrasound Imaging
- 3-D/4-D Ultrasound Imaging
- Doppler Imaging
Product Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Portable Ultrasound Scanners
- Cart-based Ultrasound Scanners
Application Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- Orthopedic
- Others
Animal Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Livestock Animal
- Companion Animal
End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Clinics
- Others
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Central Africa
