Digital Radiology Market to Reach USD 2.11 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI Integration, Imaging Innovations, and Faster Diagnostics – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the global Digital Radiology Market was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.49% during 2025–2032. The U.S. market led the global landscape with a valuation of USD 0.30 billion in 2024, expected to achieve USD 0.40 billion by 2032, supported by technological advancements, regulatory approvals, and widespread adoption of AI-powered imaging solutions across hospitals, clinics, and outpatient centers.

Market expansion is fueled by increasing demand for early disease detection, the rising burden of chronic diseases, and the growing emphasis on workflow efficiency in medical imaging departments. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in digital imaging platforms, coupled with favorable reimbursement frameworks and ongoing radiology digitization initiatives, are major growth drivers globally.





Digital Radiology Market Overview

Digital radiology also known as digital X-ray is a modern imaging technology that replaces traditional film-based systems with high-resolution digital detectors. It enables faster image acquisition, enhanced image quality, and improved diagnostic accuracy, supporting more informed clinical decisions. Digital radiology plays a vital role in diagnosing conditions such as fractures, lung diseases, cardiovascular disorders, and cancers.

The U.S. remains a key market leader thanks to advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of next-generation diagnostic imaging technologies, and a strong network of academic and private radiology centers. Market growth is also supported by regulatory clearance of advanced imaging equipment, rapid integration of AI-based image analysis tools, and a steady shift toward value-based healthcare models.

Major Players in the Digital Radiology Market

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Fujifilm Holdings

Konica Minolta

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Carestream Health

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The fixed digital radiography systems segment held the largest share of the digital radiography market share of 77.4% in 2024 owing to the increasing demand for cost-effective imaging modalities in hospitals and diagnostic centers for high-volume, repeatable imaging procedures. The portable digital radiography systems segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for bedside imaging in ICUs, emergency rooms, and mobile health.

By Type

In 2024, new digital systems led the digital radiology market share as a result of the rising installation of full-field digital radiology systems in new medical and radiology centers and departments. The retrofit digital system segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, supporting healthcare providers to find more cost-effective solutions than replacing entire radiology units.

By Application

The chest imaging segment dominated the digital radiology market in 2024 with a 51.20% market share, owing to the increasing global burden of respiratory diseases, such as COPD, tuberculosis, and pneumonia. The cardiovascular imaging segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of heart diseases, stroke, and other heart conditions globally.

By End-User

The hospitals segment held the largest share in the digital radiology market in 2024 owing to the established infrastructure, a high number of patient access, and investments made in advanced imaging technologies. The diagnostic imaging centers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for outpatient imaging services along with shorter waiting periods and cost-efficient diagnostics.

By Region

Asia Pacific leads the digital radiology market with around 34.16% market share in 2024, owing to the considerable and rapidly growing elderly population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the growing healthcare infrastructure and expenditure in the region. The North American market is projected to register significant growth in the digital radiology market trends during the forecast period due to the high demand for AI-based diagnostic solutions, advanced imaging systems, and the need to execute medical procedures faster due to the workload.

Recent Developments in the Digital Radiology Market

March 2025: GE HealthCare unveiled a new AI-powered digital X-ray system designed to deliver real-time image enhancement and faster diagnostic workflows.

April 2025: Siemens Healthineers received FDA clearance for a low-dose digital radiography platform optimized for pediatric and trauma care.

June 2025: Philips announced a strategic partnership with leading U.S. hospitals to deploy cloud-based digital imaging solutions integrated with electronic health records (EHR).

August 2025: Fujifilm introduced a mobile digital radiology unit designed for remote and resource-limited healthcare environments.

September 2025: Canon Medical expanded its AI radiology portfolio with automated workflow orchestration for high-volume hospitals.

Statistical Insights

Over 65% of diagnostic imaging procedures in high-income countries are now performed using digital radiology systems.

AI-powered imaging solutions can reduce image interpretation time by up to 30%, improving radiologist productivity.

Portable digital X-ray units are expected to account for 20% of new installations in emerging markets by 2032.

The U.S. contributes nearly 25% of global digital radiology revenue, with hospitals being the primary adopters.

Early adoption of AI-integrated digital radiology systems is expected to cut diagnostic turnaround times by up to 40% in emergency care settings.

Digital Radiology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.61 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.49% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Product (Fixed Digital Radiography Systems, Portable Digital Radiography Systems)



By Type (Retrofit Digital System, New Digital System)



By Application (Chest Imaging, Cardiovascular Imaging, Orthopedic Imaging, Pediatric Imaging, Other Applications)



By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, Other End Users) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

EQUIPMENT PENETRATION & INSTALLATION BASE – helps you evaluate the market reach of digital radiology systems by analyzing the number of installed units across hospitals, diagnostic centers, and imaging facilities in 2024.

– helps you evaluate the market reach of digital radiology systems by analyzing the number of installed units across hospitals, diagnostic centers, and imaging facilities in 2024. REIMBURSEMENT & COVERAGE METRICS – helps you understand reimbursement uptake trends and imaging coverage rates, revealing how healthcare policies and payer structures influence market adoption.

– helps you understand reimbursement uptake trends and imaging coverage rates, revealing how healthcare policies and payer structures influence market adoption. CAPEX TRENDS IN IMAGING INFRASTRUCTURE – helps you identify long-term investment patterns (2020–2032) in diagnostic imaging facilities, highlighting budget allocations, replacement cycles, and modernization priorities.

– helps you identify long-term investment patterns (2020–2032) in diagnostic imaging facilities, highlighting budget allocations, replacement cycles, and modernization priorities. AI & AUTOMATION ADOPTION INDEX – helps you track the penetration of AI-driven radiology tools and automated imaging workflows in 2024, uncovering opportunities for efficiency gains and diagnostic accuracy improvements.

– helps you track the penetration of AI-driven radiology tools and automated imaging workflows in 2024, uncovering opportunities for efficiency gains and diagnostic accuracy improvements. TECHNOLOGY EXPANSION & MARKET OUTLOOK – helps you assess the future scalability of digital radiology solutions by linking infrastructure investment trends with advancements in AI, automation, and imaging analytics.

