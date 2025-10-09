Blockchain in Fintech Market to Reach USD 154.10 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Secure Digital Transactions and Smart Contracts | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain in Fintech Market was valued at USD 7.60 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 154.10 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 45.70% during the forecast period 2026–2033.

Through 2033, the market is anticipated to grow quickly due to the growing demand for efficiency, transparency, and fraud prevention in financial services, and the growing adoption of safe digital transactions and regulatory support.





The U.S. blockchain in fintech market reached USD 2.04 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 39.56 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 44.92% during 2026-2033.

The growing need for safe, open, and effective financial transactions is the main factor propelling the blockchain's expansion in the fintech industry. Blockchain's capacity to facilitate quicker, less expensive, and cross-border transactions with more confidence and visibility is demonstrated by the payments and money transfer segment's 32% market share in 2025. With a 24% market share, smart contracts shown their value in automating financial transactions and lowering the need for middlemen.

Key Players:

Fnality

BitGo

AVAX One

Coinbase

Ripple

Circle

Paxos

ConsenSys

Block (formerly Square)

Stripe

PayPal

Visa

Mastercard

Ant Group

Nubank

Revolut

Robinhood

Zodia Markets

UBS

Prolifics

Blockchain in Fintech Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 7.60 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 154.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 45.70% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Technology (Public, Private, Consortium, Hybrid)

• By Application (Payments & Money Transfer, Smart Contracts, Digital Identity, Lending & Credit, Fraud Detection & Risk Management)

• By Provider (Blockchain Solution Providers, Technology Vendors)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

• By End User (Banks, Fintech Companies, Insurance, Investment Firms)

• By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology, Public Blockchain Leads the Market in 2025; Hybrid Blockchain Segment is Rising Fast in the Market

Public Blockchain held the largest market share of 38.45% in 2025, driven by its open, decentralized, and transparent architecture, which ensures trustless financial transactions, improved security, and cost efficiency across payments, remittances, and digital identity management. Hybrid Blockchain is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 53.28%, propelled by its blend of public transparency and private control, making it ideal for financial institutions seeking data privacy, regulatory compliance, and scalable interoperability between consortium and public systems.

By Application, Payments & Money Transfer Dominates the Market; Smart Contracts is Accelerating During Projected Period

Payments and Money Transfer contributed the highest share of 32.78% in 2025, fueled by the growing need for fast, low-cost, and cross-border remittance solutions. Smart Contracts segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 50.87% as financial institutions increasingly deploy automated, self-executing agreements to streamline loan approvals, insurance claims, and trade finance, thereby minimizing fraud, reducing administrative costs, and improving compliance.

By Provider, Blockchain Solution Providers Lead the Market, Technology Vendors is Gaining Traction During Forecast Period

Blockchain Solution Providers dominated with a 54.62% share in 2025, supported by the rising adoption of end-to-end blockchain platforms, consulting services, and customized fintech applications that help banks and financial firms transition from legacy systems. Technology Vendors segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 51.44%, driven by increasing demand for blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), middleware tools, and cloud infrastructure that support modular, flexible, and easily deployable blockchain environments across fintech ecosystems.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominate the Market in 2025; SMEs Segment is Emerging Rapidly in the Market

Large Enterprises held the largest share of 61.38% in 2025, as they lead in digital transformation investments, compliance adoption, and integration of blockchain into core banking and risk management systems. SMEs segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 52.16%, fueled by the increasing availability of cost-effective blockchain solutions, cloud-based platforms, and plug-and-play digital trust tools that enable smaller firms to enhance payment efficiency, cybersecurity, and operational transparency.

By End-User, Banks Hold the Majority Share in the Market; Fintech Companies Segment is Rapidly Expanding Throughout the Forecast Period

Banks accounted for a dominant 43.87% share in 2025, driven by the integration of blockchain into cross-border transactions, trade finance, and KYC/AML compliance systems. Fintech Companies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.77%, are accelerating adoption to differentiate service offerings, enable decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, and deliver innovative lending, identity, and payment solutions tailored to digital-first consumers.

By Deployment Mode, On-Premise Solutions Segment Lead the Market in 2025; Cloud-Based Deployments Segment is Expected Surge During the Forecast Period

On-Premise solutions captured 47.21% of the market in 2025, largely due to data sovereignty requirements, customization needs, and strict compliance mandates in the financial sector. Cloud-Based deployments are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 54.12%, driven by the scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency of cloud environments, as well as the rising popularity of blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) offerings that facilitate rapid deployment, reduced CAPEX, and remote accessibility across global fintech networks.

North America Held the Dominant Market Share of 38.67% in 2025; Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR of 47.38% During 2026-2033

In 2025, North America accounted for 38.67% share of the global blockchain in fintech market due to the strong fintech adoption, regulatory clarity, and rising demand for secure, transparent financial services. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region at a CAGR of 47.38% during 2026-2033 owing to the rising digital payment adoption, fintech innovations, and supportive government initiatives.

Recent Developments:

In December 2023 , Fnality launched the Sterling Fnality Payment System, enabling real-time, DLT-based wholesale settlements for banks in the UK. It supports tokenized securities and repo transactions, bridging traditional finance with blockchain innovation.

, Fnality launched the Sterling Fnality Payment System, enabling real-time, DLT-based wholesale settlements for banks in the UK. It supports tokenized securities and repo transactions, bridging traditional finance with blockchain innovation. In September 2025, BitGo filed for a U.S. IPO under BTGO, showcasing growth and investor confidence. It also unveiled an enhanced trading interface with advanced charts and streamlined order books for institutional clients.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

NETWORK & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess the scalability and efficiency of blockchain networks through data on active nodes, transaction confirmation speed, and peak handling capacity, offering insights into infrastructure maturity and performance reliability.

– helps you assess the scalability and efficiency of blockchain networks through data on active nodes, transaction confirmation speed, and peak handling capacity, offering insights into infrastructure maturity and performance reliability. SECURITY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – enables you to evaluate the robustness of blockchain security frameworks by tracking successful audits, prevention of cyber threats, and adherence to regional regulatory standards, supporting trust-building across financial ecosystems.

– enables you to evaluate the robustness of blockchain security frameworks by tracking successful audits, prevention of cyber threats, and adherence to regional regulatory standards, supporting trust-building across financial ecosystems. ADOPTION & TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION – helps you uncover the pace of blockchain adoption across financial institutions, monitoring integration with legacy IT systems, automation initiatives, and the use of AI-powered analytics to enhance decision-making and transparency.

– helps you uncover the pace of blockchain adoption across financial institutions, monitoring integration with legacy IT systems, automation initiatives, and the use of AI-powered analytics to enhance decision-making and transparency. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – provides clarity on blockchain’s cost and performance benefits, analyzing system uptime, energy efficiency, and measurable cost reductions achieved through digital transformation and decentralized process automation.

– provides clarity on blockchain’s cost and performance benefits, analyzing system uptime, energy efficiency, and measurable cost reductions achieved through digital transformation and decentralized process automation. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify emerging opportunities in smart contract deployment, AI-augmented analytics, and blockchain interoperability, offering guidance for strategic investments and innovation roadmaps in fintech.

– helps you identify emerging opportunities in smart contract deployment, AI-augmented analytics, and blockchain interoperability, offering guidance for strategic investments and innovation roadmaps in fintech. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – enables a comparative assessment of key players based on their blockchain infrastructure strength, compliance readiness, technology partnerships, and adoption levels, helping stakeholders gauge market positioning and future growth potential.

