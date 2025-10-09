Anesthesia Devices Market Size to Reach USD 36.84 Billion by 2034 Driven by Technological Innovation and Growing Healthcare Demand

Ottawa, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global anesthesia devices market size was valued at USD 17.14 billion in 2024 and is predicted to be worth around USD 36.84 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.95% between 2024 and 2034. A growing senior population, technological innovations in anesthesia monitoring, an increasing number of surgical procedures, and a rising chronic disease burden worldwide are driving the market's growth.

This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.statifacts.com/stats/databook-download/8232

Anesthesia Devices Market Highlights

North America led the market with a 42% share in 2024, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of innovative technologies.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR), fueled by increasing healthcare investments and heightened awareness of advanced medical devices.

By product, the anesthesia delivery machines captured the largest market share at 50% in 2024, supported by rapid technological advancements.

By product, the anesthesia monitors are poised for significant growth due to their crucial role in patient monitoring during treatments.

By type, the general anesthesia dominated the market with a 64% share in 2024.

By type, the local anesthesia segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By application, the cardiology led the market with a 25% share in 2024.

By application, the 0rthopedics is expected to see rapid growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of bone diseases and injuries.

By end-user, the hospitals accounted for the largest share at 58% in 2024, due to their comprehensive facilities and high patient volume.

By end-user, the ambulatory surgical centers are projected to grow, propelled by the rising trend of outpatient procedures.

Anesthesia Devices Market Size, by Region, 2022 to 2026 (USD Million)

Region 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 North America 6,301.0 6,719.6 7,174.6 7,670.0 8,210.0 Europe 2,715.0 2,929.4 3,164.6 3,422.9 3,706.9 Asia Pacific 4,317.4 4,639.3 4,991.4 5,376.8 5,799.2 Latin America 999.6 1,072.7 1,152.6 1,240.0 1,335.6 Middle East & Africa 567.9 610.2 656.1 705.9 760.1



Anesthesia Devices Market Size, by Product, 2022 to 2026 (USD Million)

Product 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Anesthesia Delivery Machine 7,411.0 7,933.1 8,502.2 9,123.4 9,802.4 Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories 2,536.0 2,716.4 2,913.2 3,128.2 3,363.2 Anesthesia Monitors 4,456.7 4,792.7 5,160.3 5,563.0 6,004.6 Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS) 497.2 529.1 563.6 601.0 641.6



Anesthesia Devices Market Size, by Type, 2022 to 2026 (USD Million)

Type 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Local Anesthesia 5,688.0 6,111.3 6,574.1 7,080.7 7,636.0 General Anesthesia 9,212.9 9,860.0 10,565.2 11,334.8 12,175.8



Anesthesia Devices Market Size, by Application, 2022 to 2026 (USD Million)

Application 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Cardiology 3,726.6 3,994.1 4,286.1 4,605.1 4,954.1 Neurology 1,793.5 1,923.2 2,064.9 2,219.7 2,389.1 Urology 1,490.3 1,594.4 1,707.9 1,831.6 1,966.9 Orthopedics 2,100.8 2,257.9 2,429.7 2,617.8 2,824.0 Dental 2,396.2 2,570.0 2,759.8 2,967.3 3,194.5 Ophthalmology 1,200.6 1,280.0 1,366.3 1,460.3 1,562.7 Others 2,193.0 2,351.6 2,524.6 2,713.7 2,920.6



Anesthesia Devices Market Size, by End User, 2022 to 2026 (USD Million)

End User 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Clinics 2,268.6 2,435.6 2,617.9 2,817.5 3,036.0 Ambulatory Service Centers 3,889.5 4,178.9 4,495.3 4,841.6 5,221.2 Hospitals 8,742.8 9,356.8 10,026.1 10,756.5 11,554.5



Kindly use the following link to access our scheduled meeting@ https://www.statifacts.com/schedule-meeting

What are Anesthesia Devices?

Anesthesia devices are complex operating room instruments that include a ventilator to improve the delivery of inhaled anesthetics. An anesthesia device or an anesthetic device is a medical device used to generate and mix a fresh gas flow of medical gases and inhalational agents for the purpose of inducing and maintaining anesthesia. The anesthesia devices are generally used together with a patient monitoring device, suction equipment, breathing system, and mechanical ventilator.

An anesthesia device is the apparatus used to deliver general anesthesia to patients during medical procedures. An anesthesia device provides many benefits, including safety and comfort, which ensure accurate control of gas delivery, reducing the risk of overdose or underdose, and allowing for better control of anesthesia levels, leading to a more comfortable recovery. These machines improve the precision and safety of anesthesia administration, reducing complications during surgery.

Major Private Industry Investments in Anesthesia Devices:

Surgicure Technologies - Raised USD 1.785 million in a seed round for The Horseshoe device, which improves securement of endotracheal tubes, enhancing patient safety during general anesthesia.

- Raised USD 1.785 million in a seed round for The Horseshoe device, which improves securement of endotracheal tubes, enhancing patient safety during general anesthesia. NousQ - Raised USD 7.5 million in a Pre-Series A round to develop CLiKX, a handheld robotic device designed to make ear tube surgeries needle-free and reduce the need for general anesthesia.

- Raised USD 7.5 million in a Pre-Series A round to develop CLiKX, a handheld robotic device designed to make ear tube surgeries needle-free and reduce the need for general anesthesia. MedVasc AB - Secured approximately €915,000 to €917,000 in funding for the development of Solutio, a catheter device that delivers local anesthesia more precisely during minimally invasive procedures.

- Secured approximately €915,000 to €917,000 in funding for the development of Solutio, a catheter device that delivers local anesthesia more precisely during minimally invasive procedures. Apreo Health - Raised USD 130 million in a Series B round for its “BREATHE Airway Scaffold” used in emphysema treatment, a device delivered under anesthesia relating to airway management technologies.

What are the Key Trends of the Anesthesia Devices Market?

Integration of AI, Machine Learning & Digital Health : There is a growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in anesthesia devices, enabling predictive analytics, automated adjustments, and real-time clinical decision support to enhance patient safety and workflow efficiency.

: There is a growing adoption of and in anesthesia devices, enabling predictive analytics, automated adjustments, and real-time clinical decision support to enhance patient safety and workflow efficiency. Shift Toward Compact, Portable, and Ambulatory Surgery-Friendly Devices : With the rise of outpatient and day-care surgical centers, demand is increasing for portable and modular anesthesia systems that are easy to use, transport, and integrate in smaller clinical environments.

: With the rise of outpatient and day-care surgical centers, demand is increasing for portable and modular anesthesia systems that are easy to use, transport, and integrate in smaller clinical environments. Emphasis on Environmental Sustainability : Manufacturers are increasingly focused on eco-friendly innovations such as low-flow anesthesia systems, reduced anesthetic gas emissions, and volatile agent capture technologies to minimize environmental impact.

: Manufacturers are increasingly focused on eco-friendly innovations such as low-flow anesthesia systems, reduced anesthetic gas emissions, and volatile agent capture technologies to minimize environmental impact. Growth in Monitoring Capabilities & Patient Safety Features : Modern anesthesia devices now incorporate advanced monitoring tools, like depth-of-anesthesia tracking, real-time gas analysis, and integration with electronic medical records offering improved patient safety and enhanced clinical oversight.

: Modern anesthesia devices now incorporate advanced monitoring tools, like depth-of-anesthesia tracking, real-time gas analysis, and integration with offering improved patient safety and enhanced clinical oversight. Rapid Growth in Emerging Markets & Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion: Expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising surgical procedures, and increasing government support in emerging economies are fueling significant growth in demand for anesthesia devices in these regions.



Case Study: AI-Driven Personalized Anesthesia Control

In recent years, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into medical technologies has led to significant advancements in the way anesthesia is managed during surgical procedures. One such advancement is the use of AI to enhance the personalization and precision of anesthesia delivery. AI-driven systems allow for real-time monitoring and adjustments of anesthesia levels based on patient-specific factors, leading to more accurate and safer outcomes.

Objective:

The objective of this case study is to showcase how AI-powered systems are improving the delivery of anesthesia by optimizing patient monitoring and adjusting the levels of anesthetic agents more precisely. This approach aims to enhance patient safety, reduce complications, and increase operational efficiency.

Technology Implemented:

A recent study introduced a Fractional Order Fuzzy PID (FOFPID) controller optimized by the Whale Optimization Algorithm (WOA) to regulate the Bispectral Index (BIS) during anesthesia administration. BIS is a clinical measure used to assess the depth of anesthesia and prevent both under- and overdosing of anesthetic agents. The AI system used in this study improved the control of anesthesia by adjusting dosages in real-time, ensuring optimal sedation throughout the procedure.

Results:

The implementation of the AI-driven anesthesia control system showed the following results:

Enhanced Patient Safety: The system significantly reduced the risk of under- or overdosing anesthesia, which is crucial in preventing adverse events such as awareness during surgery or overdose-related complications.

The system significantly reduced the risk of under- or overdosing anesthesia, which is crucial in preventing adverse events such as awareness during surgery or overdose-related complications. Faster Settling Times: Compared to traditional methods, the AI-driven system achieved faster settling times for anesthesia levels, leading to quicker patient stabilization post-procedure.

Compared to traditional methods, the AI-driven system achieved faster settling times for anesthesia levels, leading to quicker patient stabilization post-procedure. Lower Steady-State Errors: The precision of the system resulted in lower steady-state errors in anesthesia delivery, ensuring patients received the exact dosage needed to maintain an optimal level of sedation throughout their procedures.

The precision of the system resulted in lower steady-state errors in anesthesia delivery, ensuring patients received the exact dosage needed to maintain an optimal level of sedation throughout their procedures. Scalability and Integration: The system is scalable and can be integrated into existing hospital infrastructure without major overhauls, making it an attractive option for both large hospitals and smaller medical centers.

Shape the insights, trends and strategic planning your way 50% customization is on us!

Customize This Study as Per Your Requirement@ https://www.statifacts.com/stats/customization/8232

Anesthesia Devices Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures:



Anesthesia devices play an important role in modern surgical procedures, ensuring that patients are adequately sedated and pain-free throughout the operation. These devices help doctors sedate their patients before surgery and keep them asleep, while breathing throughout the procedure. One of the primary uses of an anesthesia machine is to give effective pain relief during a surgical procedure. An anesthesia system plays an important role in modern surgical procedures, ensuring that patients are adequately sedated and pain-free throughout the operation.

Restraint

Lack of Awareness Among the Professionals:



Inhibition of the airway reflex after infusion of sedatives and analgesics may lead to aspiration, respiratory compromise, and upper airway obstruction. Careful and continuous infusion of sedatives instead of intermittent bolus injection may minimize the risk of respiratory depression. Careful and continuous infusion of sedatives instead of intermittent bolus injection can minimize the risk of respiratory depression.

Opportunity

Technological Advancement in Anesthesia Monitoring:



Technology is rapidly transforming anesthesiology from artificial intelligence-driven decision support systems to advanced robotic-assisted procedures. These advancements promise to enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows, and redefine the role of anesthesiologists across the perioperative spectrum. Anesthesia and analgesia played an important role in highlighting the technological changes that have shaped our specialty over the past 100 years. These advancements allowed anesthetic delivery to become safer, smoother, and more effective, both simpler and more refined.

Ready to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook & In-depth Report Now@ https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/8232

Anesthesia Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 17.14 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 18.42 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 29.12 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 36.84 Billion CAGR 2025-2034 7.95% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Product, By Type, By Application, By End User, and By Region Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Leading Players Ambu A/S, Becton and Dickinson, General Electric, 3M Company, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGAA., Smith Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, SunMed, Teleflex Incorporated, and Others.



Kindly use the following link to access our scheduled meeting@ https://www.statifacts.com/schedule-meeting

Anesthesia Delivery Market Segmentation

Product Insights

Why Does the Anesthesia Delivery Machines Segment Dominate the Anesthesia Devices Market?

The anesthesia delivery machines segment dominated the market in 2024. Anesthesia delivery machines are helping clinicians worldwide to deliver tailored therapy to a broad range of patients. Computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery devices control the speed of anesthetic injection into tissue and are used to reduce pain during local anesthesia for dental treatments. Their critical role in both routine and complex surgeries, combined with ongoing upgrades in hospitals and ambulatory centers, solidifies their leading position in the market.

The anesthesia monitors segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Anesthesia monitoring is important because patient and equipment monitoring are used to titrate the administration of an anesthetic medication, to detect physiologic perturbations, and allow interventions before the patient suffers harm, and to detect and correct malfunctions. These monitors track parameters like oxygen levels, heart rate, blood pressure, and carbon dioxide levels in real time, allowing anesthesiologists to make immediate adjustments. With increasing awareness of patient safety, regulatory requirements, and advancements in monitoring technologies, such as non-invasive sensors, wireless connectivity, and AI-powered analytics, the demand for sophisticated anesthesia monitors has surged.

Type Insights

How does the General Anesthesia Segment Lead the Anesthesia Devices Market?

The general anesthesia segment dominated the market in 2024. General anesthesia benefits include that it can be administered rapidly and is reversible, can be adopted easily to procedures of unpredictable duration or extent, administered without moving the patient from the supine position, used in cases of sensitivity to local anesthetic agent, facilitates complete control of the circulation, airway, & breathing, allows use of muscle relaxants, and reduces intraoperative patient awareness and recall. This type of anesthesia necessitates sophisticated devices for precise delivery, ventilation, and monitoring to ensure patient safety throughout surgery. The high volume of complex surgeries, including major operations in hospitals and ambulatory centers, drives strong demand for general anesthesia equipment.

The local anesthesia segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Local anesthesia relieves pain without the risks and preparation of general anesthesia. Local anesthetics allow healthcare providers to perform various surgical procedures with less preparation and shorter recovery times. It generally has fewer and less severe side effects than general anesthesia. The local anesthesia involves numbing a specific area of the body and often requires simpler tools like syringes and needles rather than complex machinery.

Application Insights

Why does the Cardiology Segment Dominate the Anesthesia Devices Market?

The cardiology segment led the market. Anesthesia devices are beneficial in lower extremity stent procedures for vascular patency. The cardiac anesthesia device has the potential to improve both inotropy and lusitropy, increase systemic perfusion, and enhance decongestion in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (EF) using a temporary percutaneous device. These devices measure and upload the pulmonary artery blood pressure regularly to assist the physician in controlling heart failure.

The orthopedics segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Local anesthesia is an integral component of successful orthopedic surgery to numb a large part of the body. Manipulation under anesthesia (MUA) is a non-invasive procedure to treat chronic pain unmanageable by other methods. MUA is designed to relieve pain and break up excessive scar tissue. This drives high demand for advanced anesthesia devices, including delivery machines and monitoring systems, tailored to manage anesthesia effectively in orthopedic settings. Additionally, the need for regional anesthesia techniques like nerve blocks in orthopedics further fuels the market growth in this segment.

End User Insights

Which End-user Segment Dominated the Anesthesia Devices Market?

The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024. Hospitals and clinics can save on both initial investments and ongoing operational expenses by using anesthesia devices. In addition, the efficiency of a multifunctional anesthesia machine can lead to quicker patient recovery and shorter surgery times, which translates to higher patient turnover and increased revenue. Hospitals have the infrastructure, skilled staff, and budgets to invest in a wide range of anesthesia devices, including sophisticated delivery machines, monitors, and related accessories. Additionally, the growing focus on improving surgical outcomes and patient safety in hospitals drives continuous upgrades and adoption of the latest anesthesia technologies, making this segment the largest consumer in the market.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Ambulatory anesthesia allows for a quick recovery from anesthesia, leading to an early discharge and rapid reassumption of daily activities. Anesthesia for ambulatory surgery helps in multimodal pain control, better perioperative care, shorter-acting anesthetic agents, and improvements in monitoring devices, including advances in regional anesthesia and preventive treatment of postoperative nausea and vomiting, have greatly assisted in the growth of cases performed in ambulatory surgical centers.

Regional Insights

Why is North America Leading the Global Anesthesia Devices Market?

North America dominated the global market in 2024 due to the local manufacturing expansion, increased healthcare infrastructure funding, improving safety through advanced monitoring, expanding outpatient services, demand for portable, cost-effective, and integrated anesthesia solutions, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, trend toward minimally invasive surgeries, and integration of anesthesia solutions in the region. North America has a skilled healthcare workforce and an efficient distribution network. The well-established healthcare, strong government incentives and investments in pharmaceutical companies, and growing prevalence of chronic disease are the key factors fueling the adoption of anesthesia devices across North America.

The U.S. dominates the regional market due to its large and advanced healthcare infrastructure, high surgical volumes, and substantial healthcare spending, which drive strong demand for anesthesia technologies. Additionally, the presence of major medical device companies headquartered or operating extensively in the U.S. fosters continuous innovation and rapid adoption of cutting-edge anesthesia equipment. Robust research and development investments, supportive regulatory frameworks, and favorable reimbursement policies further accelerate product commercialization and integration into clinical practice.

Asia Pacific Anesthesia Devices Market Trends

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to the demand for better patient monitoring systems, development of portable & computer-controlled devices, integration of AI & automation, technological innovation, rising senior population, increased healthcare investment, and rising number of surgical procedures in the Asia Pacific region. the adoption of integrated anesthesia workstations has increased in countries like Japan and Singapore. With a focus on the development of advanced and affordable machines to comply with increased demands for hospital networks, the market is expected to grow.

Country-Level Investments and Funding for Anesthesia Devices:

United States : In 2023, hospitals invested over $1.2 billion to upgrade anesthesia delivery systems, enhancing patient safety. The FDA approved 15 new devices in the same year, and over 500 new ambulatory surgical centers opened, increasing demand for portable anesthesia equipment.

: In 2023, hospitals invested over $1.2 billion to upgrade anesthesia delivery systems, enhancing patient safety. The FDA approved 15 new devices in the same year, and over 500 new ambulatory surgical centers opened, increasing demand for portable anesthesia equipment. China : The National Health Commission reported an increase in anesthesia equipment upgrades in 2023 to improve surgical outcomes.

: The National Health Commission reported an increase in anesthesia equipment upgrades in 2023 to improve surgical outcomes. India : The Ayushman Bharat program funded the installation of 3,800 anesthesia machines across tier-2 and tier-3 hospitals in 2023.

: The Ayushman Bharat program funded the installation of 3,800 anesthesia machines across tier-2 and tier-3 hospitals in 2023. Japan : The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare allocated $500 million in 2023 to modernize operating rooms, including anesthesia equipment upgrades.

: The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare allocated $500 million in 2023 to modernize operating rooms, including anesthesia equipment upgrades. Germany : Hospitals invested over $1.2 billion to upgrade anesthesia delivery systems, enhancing patient safety. The FDA approved 15 new devices in the same year, and over 500 new ambulatory surgical centers opened, increasing demand for portable anesthesia equipment.

: Hospitals invested over $1.2 billion to upgrade anesthesia delivery systems, enhancing patient safety. The FDA approved 15 new devices in the same year, and over 500 new ambulatory surgical centers opened, increasing demand for portable anesthesia equipment. France: A collaboration between a leading hospital network and a global anesthesia device maker resulted in a five-year $75 million agreement to supply and maintain AI-powered anesthesia systems.

Browse More Research Reports:

The U.S. anesthesia and respiratory devices market size is calculated at USD 8,620 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 17,440 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2034.

size is calculated at USD 8,620 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 17,440 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2034. The global general anesthesia drugs market size accounted for USD 6,119 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 8,791 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.69% from 2024 to 2034.

size accounted for USD 6,119 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 8,791 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.69% from 2024 to 2034. The Anesthesia machine market grows with innovation, aging population, rising surgeries, and chronic illness cases, driven by advanced technology like A-mac series.





Ready to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook & In-depth Report Now@ https://www.statifacts.com/order-databook/8232

Anesthesia Devices Market Top Companies

Ambu A/S - Ambu A/S specializes in single-use endoscopy and airway management devices. Its anaesthesia portfolio includes laryngeal masks and breathing circuits designed for optimal patient safety and infection control.

- Ambu A/S specializes in single-use endoscopy and airway management devices. Its anaesthesia portfolio includes laryngeal masks and breathing circuits designed for optimal patient safety and infection control. Becton and Dickinson - Becton and Dickinson (BD) offers advanced solutions in medication delivery and patient monitoring. In anaesthesia, BD provides needle-free systems, syringes, and catheters to support safe and efficient anaesthetic procedures.

- Becton and Dickinson (BD) offers advanced solutions in medication delivery and patient monitoring. In anaesthesia, BD provides needle-free systems, syringes, and catheters to support safe and efficient anaesthetic procedures. General Electric - General Electric (GE Healthcare) is a leader in medical imaging and diagnostics. Its anaesthesia machines integrate with advanced monitoring systems to support precision anaesthesia delivery and patient care in surgical settings.

- General Electric (GE Healthcare) is a leader in medical imaging and diagnostics. Its anaesthesia machines integrate with advanced monitoring systems to support precision anaesthesia delivery and patient care in surgical settings. 3M Company - 3M delivers a wide range of medical supplies and infection prevention products. Within anesthesia, it provides surgical drapes, masks, and filters that enhance patient safety and procedural efficiency.

- 3M delivers a wide range of medical supplies and infection prevention products. Within anesthesia, it provides surgical drapes, masks, and filters that enhance patient safety and procedural efficiency. Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA - Draegerwerk AG is renowned for its high-quality medical and safety technology. Its anesthesia workstations offer integrated ventilation and monitoring systems for comprehensive patient care during surgery.

- Draegerwerk AG is renowned for its high-quality medical and safety technology. Its anesthesia workstations offer integrated ventilation and monitoring systems for comprehensive patient care during surgery. Smith Medical - Smith Medical (now part of ICU Medical) focuses on infusion therapy and vital care. Its anaesthesia-related products include specialized airway management devices, such as endotracheal tubes and laryngeal masks.

- Smith Medical (now part of ICU Medical) focuses on infusion therapy and vital care. Its anaesthesia-related products include specialized airway management devices, such as endotracheal tubes and laryngeal masks. Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Philips provides innovative healthcare technologies with a focus on patient monitoring and diagnostics. In anaesthesia, it offers integrated systems that support real-time monitoring and improved clinical decision-making.

- Philips provides innovative healthcare technologies with a focus on patient monitoring and diagnostics. In anaesthesia, it offers integrated systems that support real-time monitoring and improved clinical decision-making. B. Braun Melsungen AG - B. Braun is a global provider of medical devices and pharmaceutical products. Its anesthesia solutions include regional anesthesia systems, infusion pumps, and safety-engineered needles to ensure precise delivery.

- B. Braun is a global provider of medical devices and pharmaceutical products. Its anesthesia solutions include regional anesthesia systems, infusion pumps, and safety-engineered needles to ensure precise delivery. SunMed - SunMed manufactures a comprehensive range of anesthesia and respiratory products. Its offerings include breathing circuits, airway devices, and oxygen delivery systems tailored to both adult and pediatric patients.

- SunMed manufactures a comprehensive range of anesthesia and respiratory products. Its offerings include breathing circuits, airway devices, and oxygen delivery systems tailored to both adult and pediatric patients. Teleflex Incorporated - Teleflex specializes in medical technologies for critical care and surgical applications. In anaesthesia, it provides airway management products, including laryngeal masks, endotracheal tubes, and intubation accessories.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, the launch of the Atlan® A100 anesthesia workstation in India, an innovative anesthesia workstation engineered to improve patient care and improve workflows in the operating room (OR), was announced by Drager, a global leader in medical and safety technology. The Atlan® A100 offers infection prevention measures, advanced lung protective ventilation, and low-flow anesthesia, providing medical professionals with the tools they require to improve patient outcomes and improve efficiency in the perioperative field. Source: Bio Spectrum India

In January 2025, the domestic launch of its Carestation 600 series V2, a general anesthesia solution, was announced by GE HealthCare Korea. The Carestation 600 series V2 is a compact gas anesthesia machine that has been developed for effective use in narrow operating rooms. The system also calculates real-time driving pressure to prevent excessive pressure and ensure proper ventilation support. Source: Korea Biomedical Review

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Anesthesia Delivery Machine

Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories Laryngoscopes HME Anesthesia Circuits Anesthesia Masks Others

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS)



By Type

General Anesthesia

Local Anesthesia

By Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Urology

Orthopedics

Dental

Ophthalmology

Others



By End User

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Hospitals



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@statifacts.com

Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here - https://www.statifacts.com/get-a-subscription

Contact US

Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany

Web: https://www.statifacts.com/

Europe: +44 7383 092 044



About US

Statifacts is a leading provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over 1,000,000 market and custoer data sets across various industries. Their platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG.

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor

Explore More Reports: