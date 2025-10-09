Biopolymers Market Size to Cross USD 53.68 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biopolymers market size was valued at USD 19.85 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 53.68 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.46% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The Rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials across packaging, textiles, and agriculture sectors is driving the growth of the market.

Download a Sample Report Here@ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/download-sample/5885

Biopolymers Overview

The biopolymers market is experiencing robust growth as industries worldwide shift toward sustainable and environmentally responsible materials. Rising awareness about the harmful effects of conventional plastics, combined with stringent government regulations promoting biodegradable alternatives, has accelerated the adoption of biopolymers across multiple sectors. These polymers, derived form renewable sources such as starch, cellulose, and natural oils, are gaining prominence in packaging, agriculture, textiles, and healthcare applications. Technological advancements in fermentation, polymerization, and processing have enhanced the mechanical properties and cost efficiency of biopolymers, making them a viable alternative to petrochemical based plastics. Furthermore, the growing innovation are fostering continuous development within the market. Overall, the market I positioned as a critical component of the global transition toward sustainable materials and low carbon manufacturing.

Biopolymers Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific biopolymers market size was estimated at USD 8.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 22.58 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.47% from 2025 to 2034.

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the biopolymers market with 42% industry share in 2024.

By polymer type, the PLA segment led the market with 38% industry share in 2024.

By feedstock source, the starch crops segment emerged as the top-performing segment in the market with 45% industry share in 2024.

By product form, the films and sheets segment led the market with a 40% share in 2024.

By processing technology, the extrusion segment emerged as the top-performing segment in the market with 50% industry share in 2024.

By end-use industry, the packaging segment led the biopolymers market with a 45% share in 2024.



Buy Now this Premium Research Report at a Special Price Against the List Price With [Express Delivery] @ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/checkout/5885

Biopolymers Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 24.22 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 53.68 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.46% from 2025to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Volume in kilotons, revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Kilotons in volume, revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Polymer Type (Chemical family), By Feedstock Source, By Product Form, By Processing Technology, By End-Use Industry, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Key companies profiled Biopolymer Industries; BASF SE; Solanyl Biopolymers; BioPolymer GmbH & Co. KG; Ecovia Renewables Inc.; BiologiQ, Inc.; ADM; DuPont; Novamont; BIOTEC

For more information, visit the Towards Chemical and Materials website or email the team at sales@towardschemandmaterials.com | +1 804 441 9344

What are Biopolymers Used For?

The incredible thing about biopolymers is the sheer vastness of their potential applications.

Biopolymers have a wide range of applications across various fields due to their biocompatibility, biodegradability, and renewable nature. Here are some of the key uses of biopolymers:

Agriculture

In this sector, biopolymers can be used to help boost crop yields and reduce fertilizer needs. In short, biopolymers can promote a more efficient growing process.

According to one 2024 study: "Bio-polymeric hydrogels have several advantages over synthetic hydrogels as they offer good biodegradability and biocompatibility. Bio-polymeric hydrogels are more eco-friendly as compared to synthetic hydrogels. In addition, the use of natural polymers for hydrogel formulation provides a way to utilize our natural resources effectively. Natural hydrogels are a potential tool for agricultural applications as they can retain a large amount of water and allow the controlled release of fertilizers and other agrochemicals." 2

Meanwhile, they can also be used to protect crops against pathogenic fungi. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service, fungal pathogens can cause crop loss of up to 10-20% each year, coming at a dollar value of $100-$200 billion.

Oil and Gas

Scale deposition is a major challenge when it comes to upkeep of oilfield equipment. Biopolymers can be used as effective scale inhibitors in these applications, making sure oilfield equipment is well maintained and functioning properly (and safely).

Cooling Tower Water Treatment

Like the previous category, scale formation in cooling towers is also a problem that can lead to reduced heat transfer capability and potential corrosion of surface areas in the system. Like the oil and gas sector, biopolymers can be leveraged as scale inhibitors in this application, making for a sustainable water treatment option.

Medical and Pharmaceutical Applications

Research is ongoing in many exciting areas, but biopolymers have already found uses in a number of medical and pharmaceutical applications.

One example? Drug delivery systems. Biopolymers can be engineered to create drug delivery systems that are more efficient and targeted, reducing side effects and improving therapeutic outcomes.

Biopolymers can also be used in tissue engineering, "mainly as healing devices for the temporary implants of the scaffolds for tissue repairing."

Similarly, biodegradable sutures are another application in this field.

Packaging

In an effort to reduce plastic waste from packaging, biodegradable packaging is a particularly environmentally friendly application. Polyactic acid (PLA) and starch-based materials can be used to create packaging that decomposes naturally.

This is especially critical given some harrowing numbers from a 2022 OECD report, the Global Plastics Outlook, which stated: "Global plastic waste generation more than doubled from 2000 to 2019 to 353 million tonnes. Nearly two-thirds of plastic waste comes from plastics with lifetimes of under five years, with 40% coming from packaging, 12% from consumer goods and 11% from clothing and textiles."

Textiles

Biopolymers are used to produce biodegradable fibers for clothing and other textile products, promoting sustainability in the fashion industry. According to one study that reviewed biopolymers applications in the textile industry:

"Biopolymers can be used in the textile industry as the constituent base material for the production of filaments and yarns, or to replace harmful chemicals in pre-treatment and finishing operations by providing textile substates with various potential functionalities, such as antibacterial and flame-retardant activity, UV protection, electric conductivity, and hydrophobicity." 5

Food Industry

To extend the shelf life of food products, biopolymers can be used to create edible film coatings. Furthermore, biodegradable utensils, containers and plates can help reduce some of the aforementioned plastic waste. 6

Bioplastics

Biopolymers are used in the production of bioplastics, which are used to make a variety of items from bags to bottles. The idea here is that they offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics.

Electronics

One might not necessarily think of electronic applications for these naturally derived materials, but biopolymers can even be used here, too.

There is some crossover here with the aforementioned medical section, as biodegradable medical devices obviate the need for a surgical operation to remove an implant using traditional materials (as is often needed after a period of time in use).

Biopolymer Examples

So what are some common examples of biopolymers? We'll list out a few below:

Cellulose, (C₆H₁₀O₅) n : This is the most abundant natural biopolymer, found in the cell walls of plants. It's used to make paper, textiles, and biodegradable plastics. Starch: Extracted from plants like corn and potatoes, starch can be processed into bioplastics used for packaging, bags, and disposable tableware. Proteins: Examples include silk (from silkworms) and wool (from sheep). These biopolymers are used in textiles, as well as in medical applications for drug delivery and tissue engineering. Polylactic Acid (PLA), (C 3 H 4 O 2 ) n : Derived from corn starch or sugar cane, PLA is a popular bioplastic used in disposable cutlery, transparent cups, and 3D printing. Chitin and Chitosan: Found in the exoskeletons of crustaceans and insects, these biopolymers are used in water treatment, cosmetics, and as a biodegradable film for food packaging.



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/checkout/5885

Here Are Some Of The Top Products In The Biopolymers Market

I'm green™ PE- Bio-based polyethylene made from sugarcane ethanol; recyclable and renewable. Sorona®- Bio-based polymer (PTT) partially derived from renewable corn glucose. BioPBS™- Biodegradable polyester used in packaging, cutlery, and straws. PHBH™- 100% bio-based, biodegradable PHA with marine biodegradability. Bio-Flex®- Compostable blends of PLA and other biodegradable materials. Terralene®- Bio-based polyethylene compounds from renewable raw materials. BiomeHT- Heat-resistant compostable bioplastic for coffee pods and food service. NatureFlex™- Compostable cellulose films for food and non-food packaging. Ecodear® PET- Partially bio-based PET made from plant-derived ethylene glycol. Rilsan® PA11- High-performance bio-based polyamide from castor oil; used in automotive, 3D printing.

What Are The Major Trends In The Biopolymers Market ?

Increasing shift toward sustainability in raw materials, with more use of feedstock’s such as algae, seaweed, and waste-derived biomass alongside traditional starch and sugar crops.

Growing demand in application permiumization, meaning more end use in medical, healthcare, textiles, and 3D printing rather than just commodity packaging or bags.

Movement towards circular economy practices, greater regulatory pressure to reduce single use plastics, increase recyclability and biodegradability, and align with waste stream management policies.

Technological innovations like AI driven molecular design, enhanced microbial pathways, and improved processing methods to boost performance and reduce production costs.

Regionalization of production and tighter regulation, regions such as Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific are focusing on aligning policy, promoting local feedstock use, and building or composting infrastructure.



Biopolymers Market Growth Factors

Can AI Driven Material Design Speed Up Biopolymer Innovation?

One growth factor stems from the integration of machine learning and computational modelling, which enables researchers to evaluate countless polymer structure in silico, predict their properties, and narrow down promising candidates before resorting to lab experiments accelerating development timelines and reducing trial and error costs. For example, TNO is using machine learning to help design new biopolymers that balance functionality and sustainability.

Could AI Platforms Transform How Biopolymer Products Reach Market?

Another growth driver is the emergence of AI powered platforms that allow companies to virtually formulate, test, and optimize biopolymer blends tailored to performance needs and sustainability goals, thereby lowering risk and speeding commercialization.

Market Opportunity

Can Indigenous Microbes and Local Biomass Lower Production Costs?

A growth driver is the development of new technologies that use local or indigenous microbial consortia and agricultural waste or biomass residues to produce biopolymers, which helps reduce dependence on imported raw materials and lowers the environmental footprint of supply chains.

Will Enzyme Bioengineering Make Biopolymer Degradation Simpler and Greener?

Another growth factor is advances in enzyme engineering and metagenomics, enabling new or improved enzymes that break down biopolymers more efficiently and under milder environmental conditions, which in turn could enhance end of life options and reduce pollution. For instance, researchers have been focusing on engineering microbial exonyms whose thermos ability, substrate interaction, and binding efficiencies are improved for better bioplastics degradation. Such developments supports circularity and help meet regulatory and consumer demand for materials that degrade more cleanly.

Limitations In The Biopolymers Market

The high cost of raw materials and complex, production processes make biopolymers less competitive compared to conventional plastics, limiting widespread adoption.

Inadequate infrastructure composting, recycling, and large-scale biopolymer manufacturing disrupts stable production and end of life management.

Biopolymers Market Segmentation Insights

Polymer Insights

Why Is PLA Segment Dominating the Biopolymers Market In 2024?

The PLA segment dominated the market in 2024, PLA’s ability to replace conventional plastics in packaging, disposable cutlery, and medical devices has made it a preferred choice among manufacturers seeking sustainable alternatives. The polymer’s favourable processing characteristics, combined with consistent quality and availability from renewable sources like corn starch and sugarcane, have strengthened its position. Additionally, ongoing research to enhance PLA’s thermal stability and mechanical regulations and consumer preferences increasingly favour biodegradable materials, PLA continues to maintain a substantial share in polymer type application.

The polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) segment to grow at the fastest rate as the biopolymers market during the forecast period, embraces materials that combine biodegradability with strong performance characteristics. PHAs are produced by microbial fermentation of renewable feedstocks, offering a wide range of mechanical and thermal properties suitable for packaging, agriculture, and medical applications. Increasing investments in microbial biotechnology coupled with advances in fermentation technology, are improving production efficiency and lowering costs, making PHAs more commercially viable.

Feedstock Source Insights

Why Are Starch Crops Segment Dominating The Biopolymers Market?

Starch crops segment dominated the biopolymers market in 2024 because they are widely available, cost-effective, and renewable. Derived primarily from corn, wheat, and potato, starch-based biopolymers are used extensively in packaging films, biodegradable bags, and disposable products. Their ease of processing and compatibility with existing polymer manufacturing infrastructure has made them a preferred choice for industries transitioning from petrochemical plastics. Additionally, starch crops contribute to a lower carbon footprint, aligning with environmental regulations and sustainability initiates in major market. The combination of accessibility, affordability, and eco-friendliness, sustain the leading position of starch crops in the feedstock segment.

Algae and seaweed segment are emerging as the fastest growing feedstock source in the market during the forecast period, due to their renewable nature and minimal competition with food crops. These marine based sources offer sustainable alternatives for producing high quality polymers like PHA, and their cultivation does not require arable land or fresh water. Advances in biotechnology are enabling the efficient conversion of algae biomass into biopolymer precursors, increasing commercial feasibility. Additionally, the biodegradability and environmental compatibility of algae derived polymers make them attractive for packagining, agriculture and specialty applications.

Product Form Insights

Why Are Films And Sheets Segment Dominating The Biopolymers Market?

Films and Sheets Segment dominate the market in 2024, because of their extensive use in packaging applications across food, beverage, and consumer goods sectors. Their versatility, ease of processing, and compatibility with various biopolymer make them suitable for both industrial and household purposes. Films and sheets can also be engineered to provide barrier properties, mechanical strength, and transparency comparable to conventional plastics, meeting both function and environmental requirements.

Fiber and Yarn segments are the fastest growing in the biopolymers market during the forecast period, as industries explore sustainable alternatives for textiles, non-woven fabrics, and industrial applications. Biopolymer based fibres offer benefits such as biodegradability, low environmental impact, and compatibility with modern textile processing techniques. Innovations in fiber spinning, blending and finishing technologies have enhanced the quality and durability of biopolymer yarns, making them suitable for apparel, technical textiles, and home furnishing.

Processing Technology Insights

Why Is Extrusion Segment Dominating the Biopolymers Market?

Extrusion segment dominated the market in 2024, due to its versatility and wide adoption in manufacturing films, sheets, and packagining materials. Extrusion allows for continues production with consistent quality, accommodating a variety of biopolymer types such as PLA and starch based polymers. Its compatibility with existing industrial machinery makes it a practical choice for large scale production while keeping costs manageable. Moreover, extrusion facilities blending, compounding, and shaping of biopolymers into functional products, supporting applications across food packaging, consumer goods, and industrial materials.

Additive manufacturing segment expects the fastest growth in the biopolymers market during the forecast period, as industries leverage 3D printing to produce customized, complex for lightweight component s using sustainable materials. This technology enables precise control over material usage, reduces waste, and allows rapid prototyping of biopolymer based products for medical devices, automotive parts, and specialty consumer goods. Advances in bio-based filament development and printer compatibility are increasing the adoption of biopolymers in additive manufacturing applications.

End Use Industry Insights

Why Is Packagining Segment Dominated The Biopolymers Market?

Packagining segment dominates the market in 2024 due to the widespread demand for environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional plastic packagining. Biopolymers like PLA, PHA, and starch based polymers are increasingly used in films, containers, bags and trays, offering biodegradable and compostable solutions for food and consumer predicts. The industry benefits from the polymers ability to provide barrier properties, mechanical strength, and durability comparable to traditional plastics.

The medical and healthcare segment is expanding rapidly in the biopolymers market during the forecast period, as demand rises for degradable, biocompatible, and sterilisable materials for medical devices, drug delivery systems, and disposable healthcare products. Biopolymers such as PLA and PHA are increasingly used in sutures, implants packaging for pharmaceuticals, and single use medical items, offering both sustainability and performance.

Regional Insights

Why Is Asia Pacific Dominating The Biopolymers Market?

Asia Pacific has emerged as a dominant force in the biopolymers market, driven by a combination of increasing environmental awareness, supportive government policies, and a growing demand for sustainable materials. Countries in the region are actively promoting the use of eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastics, leading to a surge in biopolymer adoption across various industries. The rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India have further accelerated the demand for biopolymers, especially in packaging and automotive sectors. Additionally, the region’s strong manufacturing capabilities and large consumer base provide a solid foundation for the growth of the biopolymers, especially in packaging and automotive sectors. Additionally, the region’s strong manufacturing capabilities and large consumer base provide a solid foundation for the growth of the market. As a result, Asia Pacific is poised to maintain its leadership in the market in the coming years.

China at the forefront of the market in Asia Pacific, owing to its substantial investments in sustainable materials and advanced production, technologies. The country’s commitment to reducing plastic waste and promoting green alternatives has led to the development of marine biodegradable polyhydroxylkanoates (PHA), positioning China as a key player in the global biopolymers industry. Furthermore, China’s robust manufacturing infrastructure and large scale production capabilities enable it to meet the growing demand for biopolymers both domestically and internationally. The government’s supportive policies and initiatives aimed at fostering innovation in biopolymer production further bolster China’s dominance in the market. As a result, china continues to lead the market in Asia Pacific, setting trends and standards for sustainable material production.

Why Is Europe The Fastest Growing Region In The Biopolymers Market?

Europe expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, driven by stringent environmental regulations, heightened consumer awareness if sustainability, and significant investment in green technologies. The European Union’s commitment to reducing plastics waste and promoting biodegradable alternatives has spurred innovation and adoption of biopolymers across various industries. Including packaging, automotive, and consumer goods. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy are at the forefront, with numerous initiatives supporting the development and commercialization of biopolymer products. This regulatory and market driven push is expected to continue propelling Europe’s market at an accelerated pace in the coming years.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Bioresorbable Polymers Market : The global bioresorbable polymers market volume accounted for 1,121.0 kilotons in 2024 and is predicted to increase from 1,267.9 kilotons in 2025 to approximately 3,839.1 kilotons by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.10% from 2025 to 2034.

The global volume accounted for 1,121.0 kilotons in 2024 and is predicted to increase from 1,267.9 kilotons in 2025 to approximately 3,839.1 kilotons by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.10% from 2025 to 2034. Water Treatment Polymers Market : The global water treatment polymers market volume was valued at 8,323.10 kilotons in 2024 and is estimated to reach around 15,477.50 kilotons by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.40% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

: The global volume was valued at 8,323.10 kilotons in 2024 and is estimated to reach around 15,477.50 kilotons by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.40% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Fluoropolymers Market : The global fluoropolymers market volume was valued at 639.21 kilo tons in 2024 and is expected to reach around 1351.23 kilo tons by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.77% from 2025 to 2034.

The global volume was valued at 639.21 kilo tons in 2024 and is expected to reach around 1351.23 kilo tons by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.77% from 2025 to 2034. Lignin-based Biopolymers Market : The global lignin-based biopolymers market size accounted for USD 1.32 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.38 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 2.07 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2025 to 2034.

The global size accounted for USD 1.32 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.38 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 2.07 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2025 to 2034. Medical Fluoropolymers Market : The global medical fluoropolymers market volume was reached at 8.21 kilo tons in 2024 and is expected to be worth around 13.87 kilo tons by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The global volume was reached at 8.21 kilo tons in 2024 and is expected to be worth around 13.87 kilo tons by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Bio-Based Polymers Market : The global bio-based polymers market size was reached at USD 12.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 58.36 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.06% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The global was reached at USD 12.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 58.36 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.06% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Polymers Market : The global polymers market size was reached at USD 796.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 1,351.59 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.43% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The global size was reached at USD 796.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 1,351.59 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.43% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Liquid Crystal Polymers Market : The global liquid crystal polymers market size was valued at USD 1.99 billion in 2024, grew to USD 2.25 billion in 2025, and is expected to hit around USD 6.73 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.95% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size was valued at USD 1.99 billion in 2024, grew to USD 2.25 billion in 2025, and is expected to hit around USD 6.73 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.95% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Bioplastics Market : The global bioplastics market volume was reached at 11,40,000.0 tons in 2024 and is expected to be worth around 73,21,706.6 tons by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.44% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The global volume was reached at 11,40,000.0 tons in 2024 and is expected to be worth around 73,21,706.6 tons by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.44% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Plastics Extruded Market : The global plastics extruded market size was reached at USD 175.96 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 259.21 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.95% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The global size was reached at USD 175.96 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 259.21 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.95% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Recycled Plastics Market : The global recycled plastics market size was reached at USD 83.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 183.80 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.25% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The global size was reached at USD 83.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 183.80 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.25% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Plastics Market : The global plastics market size was reached at USD 651.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 984.11 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

The global size was reached at USD 651.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 984.11 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Biodegradable Plastics Market : The global biodegradable plastics market size was reached at USD 13.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 91.26 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.34% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034



Biopolymers Market Top Key Companies:

Braskem

DuPont de Nemours

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

PTT MCC Biochem

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Biome Bioplastics

Futamura Group

Toray Industries

Arkema

Green Dot Bioplastics

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

CJ CheilJedang

eSUN (Shenzhen eSUN)

Avient Corporation



Recent Development

In June 2025, Teknor Apex announced it has acquired Danimer Scientific, a company renowned for its biodegradable and compostable polymer technologies. This move strengthens Teknor Apex’s biopolymer portfolio specially in PHA and PLA formulations and signals consolidation in the biopolymers industry as firm aim to combine innovation capabilities and market reach.

Teknor Apex announced it has acquired Danimer Scientific, a company renowned for its biodegradable and compostable polymer technologies. This move strengthens Teknor Apex’s biopolymer portfolio specially in PHA and PLA formulations and signals consolidation in the biopolymers industry as firm aim to combine innovation capabilities and market reach. In February 2025, CJ Biomaterials introduced plant based straws made with its PHACT PHA in TQUS les JQURS stores in the U.S., replacing conventional plastic straws. The biopolymer is designed to be compostable and marine biodegradable, highlighting how brands and biopolymer reproducers are partnering to bring sustainable alternatives to everyday products.

Biopolymers Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Biopolymers Market

By Polymer Type (Chemical family)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA: PHB, PHBV, mcl-PHA, scl-PHA)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

Starch-based Polymers (Thermoplastic starch, starch blends)

Cellulose-based Polymers (Cellulose acetate, regenerated cellulose)

Chitosan & Polysaccharides (alginate, pectin derivatives)

Bio-Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

Bio-Polyamides (Bio-PA11, Bio-PA12)

Lignin-derived Polymers

Furan-based Polymers (PEF)



By Feedstock Source

Starch crops (corn, maize, potato)

Sugar crops (sugarcane, sugar beet, molasses)

Lignocellulosic biomass (wood pulp, bagasse, agri residues)

Vegetable oils (castor, soybean, palm derivatives)

Algae/seaweed

Microbial fermentation (bacteria, yeast, mixed cultures)

Waste-derived feedstocks (food waste, glycerol, organic residues)



By Product Form

Resin pellets/granules

Films & sheets

Rigid packaging & thermoformed products

Fibers & yarns

Foams

Powders & microspheres

Compounds & masterbatches

3D printing filaments

By Processing Technology

Extrusion (film, sheet, pipe)

Injection moulding

Blow moulding

Thermoforming

Melt spinning/fiber extrusion

Additive manufacturing (3D printing)

Coating & lamination



By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Flexible packaging Rigid packaging Food service disposables (cups, cutlery, plates)

Agriculture & Horticulture Mulch films Plant pots & trays Controlled-release carriers

Medical & Healthcare Implantable devices Drug-delivery systems Medical disposables & packaging

Textiles & Nonwovens Apparel & fashion Technical textiles & geotextiles Hygiene & personal care nonwovens

Consumer Goods & Durables

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics & Electrical

Construction & Building

3D Printing & Prototyping

Industrial Applications (adhesives, coatings, machinery parts, membranes)

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.towardschemandmaterials.com/checkout/5885

About Us

Towards Chemical and Materials is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions across the chemical and materials industries. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Automotive | Towards Consumer Goods | Nova One Advisor |

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-chem-and-materials/

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@towardschemandmaterials.com