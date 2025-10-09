Zapata Expands Quantum Computing Intellectual Property Strategy

New patents granted for three technologies in five jurisdictions and four additional patent applications filed to date in 2025

Extends patent portfolio with new applications for quantum software innovations while strengthening existing portfolio of more than 60 granted and pending patents

Dr. Jonathan Olson appointed strategic advisor for quantum patents



BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapata Quantum, Inc. (formerly Zapata Computing Holdings, Inc.) (OTC: ZPTA) (“Zapata”, “Zapata Quantum” or the “Company”), a pioneer in quantum computing application and algorithm development, today announced significant advancement of the Company’s quantum software intellectual property strategy. To date in 2025, the Company has secured new patents for three technologies allowed across U.S. and international jurisdictions, and has filed four additional patent applications covering both new inventions and enhancements that bolster the Company’s existing patent portfolio. Specifically, the Company obtained a patent grant for one technology in Europe, Australia and Israel, another technology in the U.S., and a third technology in Canada. In addition, Zapata Quantum recently appointed Dr. Jonathan Olson as a strategic advisor for intellectual property. These milestones further strengthen Zapata’s leading intellectual property position in quantum computing software.

“Zapata has long recognized the value of scientific leadership as laying the foundation for the continued development and deployment of our quantum computing software platform,” said Sumit Kapur, Chief Executive Officer of Zapata Quantum. “Since the Company’s emergence from Harvard’s quantum computing lab over seven years ago, we have built a portfolio of more than 60 patents granted and pending, which occupy key strategic control points critical to the development and commercialization of quantum computing application development and operating system software.”

Dr. Jonathan Olson Appointed Strategic Advisor for Intellectual Property

To help steer growth and commercialization of its patent portfolio, Zapata Quantum recently appointed Dr. Jonathan (Jonny) Olson as a strategic advisor for intellectual property. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Olson as an advisor to further extend our leadership position in quantum IP,” said Kapur. “Jonny brings a rare combination of scientific, entrepreneurial, and legal expertise—a blend which is critical and unique in the quantum computing space.”

Originally a quantum algorithms researcher at Harvard University, Dr. Olson was one of the original founders of Zapata before making the transition to practice patent law. Today, as one of few patent attorneys dedicated to quantum technologies, he continues to shape how emerging quantum inventions are evaluated, including playing a key role in Zapata’s victory in the widely cited Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision, Ex parte Yudong Cao .

“Intellectual property will be one of the most important strategic advantages for Zapata that the Company’s competitors will not be able to duplicate,” said Dr. Olson. “Zapata’s quantum software IP portfolio continues to mature into one of the strongest portfolios in the industry, positioning Zapata to create tremendous value as quantum computing comes of age.”

Continuing to Expand Quantum Software IP Portfolio

With more than 60 patents granted and pending, Zapata established early quantum software IP leadership at a time when few competitors were moving as aggressively. This early capture of foundational technologies remains central to the Company’s strategy, continuing Zapata’s advantage in novel approaches to deriving value from quantum computing—which can be licensed or delivered within enterprise solutions.

“Few companies in the quantum space moved as quickly and aggressively as Zapata did to secure IP protection for foundational quantum software technologies,” said Dr. Olson. “With four new filings this year, Zapata Quantum is advancing an IP strategy that balances material innovations in quantum software with reinforcements to our existing portfolio. This approach ensures our IP remains a core strategic asset, with each newly granted patent reinforcing our global position and supporting our long-term roadmap.”

"While quantum computing continues to move closer to the commercialization of economically viable applications, the speed and cost of application development remains a hurdle that needs to be addressed," said Kapur. "With our unmatched IP portfolio that covers strategic quantum software control points in compilation, optimization and information retrieval, we not only have the IP but also the experience to bridge this gap."

Zapata Quantum recently completed the first phase of its strategic restructuring, including a $3 million bridge financing, repayment of half its senior secured debt, and conversion of over $10 million of debt to equity. In connection with this progress, the Company has rebranded as Zapata Quantum, underscoring its focus on quantum application and algorithm development as it enters a growth-ready stage.

About Zapata Quantum

Zapata Quantum is a leading hardware-agnostic pure-play software company in the quantum space, delivering solutions that accelerate quantum application development. With a portfolio of over 60 patents granted and pending, developed over seven years, Zapata’s platform supports a wide range of applications in cryptography, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, materials discovery, and defense. The Company is the only participant across all technical areas of DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking program and has worked with Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies to unlock the potential of quantum computing. Follow Zapata at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zapata-quantum/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Land

investors@zapataquantum.com