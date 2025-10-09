Kaskela Law LLC is Investigating the Fairness of the Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) $59.00 Per Share Buyout Agreement and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm 

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced proposed buyout of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) (“Heidrick” or the “Company”) shareholders.

October 6, 2025, Heidrick announced that it had agreed to be acquired by a consortium of private equity funds at a price of $59.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the transaction, Heidrick shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the Company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Heidrick investors will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and whether the Company’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the Company at $59.00 per share.

