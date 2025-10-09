Permanent Green Card Petition Approved for Investor in CMB Regional Centers Chino Hills Project

DALLAS, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has approved the first I-829 petition for an investor in the CMB Group 52 – Chino Hills Residential project.

An I-829 petition represents an EB-5 investor’s request to have the conditions on their permanent residency status removed. USCIS approval confirms the investor has met the requirements of the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program and grants the investor and eligible family members permanent residency without conditions in the United States.

“For nearly 30 years, we have celebrated each and every one of these incredible moments alongside our investors,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “Even after thousands of I-526/I-526E and I-829 approvals, it’s an amazing feeling to see yet another prospective immigrant to the United States complete their EB-5 journey and achieve permanent residency.”

USCIS has approved over 5,700 petitions for conditional green cards in connection with CMB partnerships.* Since being founded in 1997, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to its investors.

A collaboration with long-time partner Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood), the Group 52 EB-5 project represents an infill, mixed-use residential development consisting of 149 single family homes, 9,000 square feet of retail space, and 9,000 square feet of restaurant space.

Across more than 40 EB-5 projects, CMB and Hillwood have cultivated arguably the most successful lender-borrower relationship in the immigrant-investment space, creating more than 63,000 American jobs and repaying more than $500 million to investors.

*I-526/I-526E and I-829 approvals are audited on a quarterly basis by Forvis Mazars, LLP, a third-party national accounting firm.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,700 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To learn more, contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.