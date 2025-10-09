Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2025 Assets Under Management

 | Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2025 totaled $181.3 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $88.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $93.3 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 
  
As of September 30, 2025 - ($ Millions) 
Growth Team 
Global Opportunities$19,807
Global Discovery1,854
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth11,197
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,973
Franchise919
Global Equity Team 
Global Equity426
Non-U.S. Growth15,489
U.S. Value Team 
Value Equity5,367
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,428
Value Income17
International Value Group 
International Value51,702
International Explorer921
Global Special Situations33
Global Value Team 
Global Value34,280
Select Equity905
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team 
Sustainable Emerging Markets2,355
Credit Team 
High Income12,906
Credit Opportunities352
Floating Rate86
Custom Credit Solutions647
Developing World Team 
Developing World4,962
Antero Peak Group 
Antero Peak2,274
Antero Peak Hedge267
International Small-Mid Team 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth5,065
EMsights Capital Group 
Global Unconstrained1,103
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities1,254
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities1,717
  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$181,306
  

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $114.2 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


Recommended Reading