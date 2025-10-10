Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 2 October 2025 to 8 October 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 October 2025 to 8 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 41 500 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 2 October 2025 to 8 October 2025:


  		Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
2 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 600 39.25 39.40 39.15 259 050

  		MTF CBOE 2 000 39.33 39.65 39.15 78 660

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
 
3 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 300 39.59 39.80 39.35 249 417

  		MTF CBOE 2 000 39.59 39.75 39.50 79 180

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
 
6 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 300 39.65 39.90 39.35 249 795

  		MTF CBOE 2 000 39.67 39.90 39.40 79 340

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
 
7 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 40.00 40.25 39.45 240 000

  		MTF CBOE 2 300 40.02 40.30 39.40 92 046

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
 
8 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 40.03 40.15 39.80 240 180

  		MTF CBOE 2 000 40.02 40.15 39.80 80 040

  		MTF Turquoise
 
 
 
 
 

  		MTF Aquis
 
 
 
 
 
Total
  		41 500 39.70 40.30 39.15 1 647 708

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 100 shares during the period from 2 October 2025 to 8 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 October 2025 to 8 October 2025:


  		Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
2 October 2025 1 000 39.33 39.40 39.20 39 330
3 October 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
6 October 2025 500 39.50 39.50 39.50 19 750
7 October 2025 400 39.45 39.50 39.40 15 780
8 October 2025 200 40.00 40.00 40.00 8 000
Total 2 100
 
 
  		82 860



  		Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
2 October 2025 600 39.67 39.80 39.40 23 802
3 October 2025 800 39.64 39.80 39.50 31 712
6 October 2025 600 39.78 39.85 39.70 23 868
7 October 2025 1 200 40.00 40.20 39.70 48 000
8 October 2025 1 000 40.10 40.20 40.00 40 100
Total 4 200
 
 
  		167 482

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 335 shares.

On 8 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 866 764 own shares, or 3.60% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

