Rezolve Ai Confirms Minimal Dilution from Foundational Acquisitions

Smartpay and Subsquid Together Cost at Closing of Approximately $10 Million in Cash and One Million Shares

Acquisitions Establish Core Data and Payment Layers for Rezolve’s Agentic Commerce Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), today confirmed that its recently completed acquisitions of Smartpay and Subsquid were achieved for approximately $10 million in total cash consideration and one million Rezolve shares, at closing (assuming no post-closing payments are made) underscoring the company’s disciplined approach to M&A and commitment to shareholder value.

According to Cantor Fitzgerald’s October 9, 2025 report, these two acquisitions “complete the foundational layers to enable Agentic Commerce and digital payments,” and calling the pair of acquisitions “solid moves to accelerate Rezolve’s Agentic Commerce and digital asset infrastructure strategy timeline,” by combining:.

Subsquid as the data layer, powering decentralized data infrastructure and AI reasoning,

as the data layer, powering decentralized data infrastructure and AI reasoning, Smartpay as the payment rail, enabling digital-asset transactions and settlement across currencies and stablecoins, and

as the payment rail, enabling digital-asset transactions and settlement across currencies and stablecoins, and brainpowa as the intelligence layer, Rezolve’s proprietary LLM driving autonomous commerce.



“These two acquisitions have placed key chess pieces on our board,” said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. “Together we believe they form the backbone of the AI economy, connecting data, intelligence, and payments consistent with the Company’s disciplined approach to M&A.”

Rezolve continues to execute its M&A program focused on assets that expand the company’s AI, data, and payments infrastructure while being capital efficient and preserving shareholder value.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a global leader in AI-driven commerce, providing retailers and brands with proprietary technology that powers search, personalization, checkout, and omni-channel engagement. Its solutions enable businesses to harness AI for smarter customer experiences and operational efficiency. With foundational partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and Tether, Rezolve Ai is positioned to drive innovation across the $30 trillion global retail market. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding Rezolve Ai’s M&A strategy and the creation of agentic commerce. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There is no assurance that Rezolve’s expectations will occur. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties facing Rezolve Ai is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

investors@rezolve.com