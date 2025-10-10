AlphaTON Capital Receives Nasdaq Congratulations for Groundbreaking Cancer Research Tokenization Initiative

New York, NY, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ: ATON), a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on developing the TON and Telegram ecosystem, and new pioneer in blockchain-based healthcare financing, today announced that Nasdaq has publicly congratulated the company on its innovative approach to funding cancer research through asset tokenization. The recognition was displayed prominently on the iconic Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, marking a significant milestone in the convergence of digital assets and medical research funding.

Transforming Cancer Treatment Through Tokenization

AlphaTON Capital's partnership with Cyncado Therapeutics represents a revolutionary approach to financing life-saving cancer research. By leveraging blockchain technology and asset tokenization, the company has created a transparent, accessible investment mechanism that connects global investors directly with promising oncology research programs.

"This recognition from Nasdaq validates our vision of democratizing access to healthcare innovation investments," said Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer of AlphaTON Capital. "Traditional pharmaceutical research funding has been limited to institutional investors and venture capital firms. Through tokenization, we're opening these opportunities to a broader supporter base while accelerating the path from laboratory discoveries to patient treatments."

A New Model for Medical Research Funding

The AlphaTON-Cyncado collaboration addresses critical challenges in cancer research funding:

Enhanced Liquidity : Tokenized assets provide greater flexibility and market access

: Tokenized assets provide greater flexibility and market access Transparent Allocation : Blockchain technology ensures clear tracking of fund deployment

: Blockchain technology ensures clear tracking of fund deployment Reduced Barriers : Lower minimum financial participation enables broader audience participation in medical innovation

: Lower minimum financial participation enables broader audience participation in medical innovation Accelerated Timelines: Streamlined capital access speeds up research and development cycles

Impact on Cancer Treatment Development

Cyncado Therapeutics, the beneficiary of this innovative funding approach, is developing next-generation cancer treatments targeting previously undruggable tumor pathways. The partnership has already enabled the advancement of multiple research programs that were previously constrained by traditional funding limitations.

"AlphaTON's exploration of co-developing this tokenization initiative with us has fundamentally changed how we approach research capitalization," stated Peter Malloy, CEO of Cyncado Therapeutics. "This funding model allows us to focus on science rather than spending years in funding roadshows."

Market Recognition and Future Outlook

The Nasdaq Tower feature represents more than ceremonial recognition—it signals growing institutional acceptance of tokenized assets in regulated markets. AlphaTON Capital's success in navigating complex regulatory frameworks while maintaining innovation has positioned the company as a leader in the emerging institutional digital asset space.

AlphaTON Capital in partnership with its subsidiary Cyncado Therapeutics plans to expand its tokenization initiative to additional therapeutic areas and research institutions, with several partnerships currently in development.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp



AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ATON”. AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.



About Cyncado Therapeutics



Tarus Therapeutics, LLC (dba Cyncado Therapeutics), a clinical stage, wholly owned subsidiary of AlphaTON Capital Corp, is developing potentially best-in-class small molecule adenosine receptor antagonists targeting A2A and A2B receptors to overcome immune suppression in oncology. The Company's lead program, TT-4, is an oral, ultra-selective A2B receptor antagonist with an initial focus on mesothelioma, advancing toward first-patient dosing in Q1 2026. Cyncado is also developing dual-antagonist strategies designed to achieve comprehensive blockade of adenosine-mediated immune evasion, potentially unlocking synergistic anti-tumor effects and durable patient responses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives, future operations, exploration of tokenization frameworks, clinical development timelines, potential DeSci applications, TON ecosystem growth, therapeutic development outcomes, regulatory approvals, financing activities, and statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "targets," or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks that tokenization or DeSci frameworks may not be pursued or successfully implemented; uncertainty regarding the Company’s and Cyncado’s ability to enter into definitive agreements on reasonable terms; uncertainty regarding clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON and digital assets; regulatory and legal risks associated with digital assets and tokenization; risks related to Telegram's platform and the TON ecosystem; market volatility; competitive risks in both digital assets and therapeutics development; ability to attract and retain key personnel; the Company’s ability to satisfy its debt service obligations and covenant compliance; macroeconomic conditions; and other factors described in "Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8200



Media Inquiries:

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

AlphaTON@rlmpr.com

(212) 741-5106 X 216