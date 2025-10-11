BenPay DeFi Earn — Direct Access to the World’s Leading DeFi Protocols





DENVER, Oct. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenPay, part of the BenFen blockchain ecosystem, today announced the official launch of BenPay DeFi Earn, a new product designed to make decentralized finance (DeFi) accessible to everyone. BenPay DeFi Earn simplifies the DeFi experience through one-click access, zero gas fees, and full asset self-custody, enabling users to earn across DeFi protocols securely and effortlessly.

Over the past five years, decentralized finance (DeFi) has swept the globe, and the pace of innovation in the cryptocurrency market has continually refreshed people's perceptions. Yet at the same time, complex operational logic, high gas fees, and uneven protocol quality have made the space intimidating for most users. Many people are drawn to DeFi, but are stopped by technical barriers and security concerns.

The launch of BenPay DeFi Earn aims to solve this very dilemma. It is a core component of the BenFen blockchain ecosystem within the super app BenPay, positioned as a "one-click gateway to DeFi protocols." By aggregating high-quality multi-chain protocols, automating operational workflows, and providing a zero-barrier user experience, BenPay DeFi Earn transforms the complex strategies once accessible only to "seasoned on-chain users" into an easy-to-use asset management tool for everyone.

Here, users can complete cross-chain configurations and deploy yield strategies with a single click, while assets always remain under the user's wallet control, ensuring safety, transparency, and traceability. This is the essence of BenPay: connecting global value and enabling free asset flow.

Why Is BenPay DeFi Earn Needed?

If traditional finance is plagued by centralization, the current problem in DeFi is "high entry barriers":

Complexity: New users must understand multiple concepts, such as wallet connections, cross-chain bridges, liquidity pools, and yield strategies, as a small mistake could result in asset loss.

Hidden Costs: Every on-chain interaction requires gas fees, and switching between chains involves swaps and bridging, consuming both time and effort.

Risk Management Challenges: Users cannot easily assess protocol security; audits and fund flows are often opaque.

Fragmented Experience: Earning, paying, lending, and swapping are separate, making it difficult for users to move assets across different use cases smoothly.

These pain points directly lead to the fact that, despite DeFi TVL reaching billions of dollars, only a small group of professional users can participate, leaving most ordinary users on the sidelines.

BenPay DeFi Earn adds value by abstracting all these challenges—moving the complexity to the background, so users only need to "click once."

Core Advantages: One-Click Access, Full Control

BenPay DeFi Earn is not just another "yield product." It is a next-generation entry point built around safety, transparency, user experience, and cost efficiency:

Self-Custody, Full Asset Control

All assets remain in the user‘s wallet, with private keys fully controlled by the user. The platform never holds custody. Your Keys, Your Assets, Your Control. Multi-Chain Aggregation, One-Click Deployment

BenPay aggregates high-quality protocols across multiple chains, automating cross-chain swaps and exchanges. One-Click Access to Multi-Chain Protocols. Redeem Anytime, Flexible Allocation

Users can redeem or reallocate configurations at any time according to market conditions or personal needs. On-Demand Redeem, Flexible Allocation. Certified Security, Strong Support

The public chain code is audited by SlowMist, and the project is invested in and deeply incubated by Bixin Ventures. Seamless Experience, Zero Gas Fees

Users pay no gas fees during core operations; all on-chain costs are fully covered by the platform. Zero-Fee Gasless Experience.



In short, BenPay DeFi Earn makes earning yield as simple as "mobile phone money transfer" while retaining the transparency and autonomy of decentralized finance.

BenPay: A One-Stop Financial Ecosystem

If DeFi Earn is the gateway, BenPay's full-stack ecosystem represents the future. It offers not just yield tools, but a super app for decentralized finance:

BenPay Card

Crypto assets like stablecoins can be used for global spending, supporting both offline POS and online payments, bridging life and on-chain usage.

BenPay DEX

An efficient, low-fee decentralized exchange platform offering deep liquidity support.

BenPay C2C

A decentralized escrow platform based on intelligent custody, ensuring secure and efficient transactions, enabling cross-border swaps and free asset movement.

BenPay Shop

Users can directly purchase goods on Shop using crypto, accelerating everyday crypto payments.

BenPay Lending

A decentralized collateralized lending platform, allowing users to unlock liquidity while keeping assets secure, fueling products like DeFi Earn.



This ecosystem matrix allows users to earn income (DeFi Earn), manage assets (Lending/DEX), spend freely (Card/Shop), and move funds flexibly (C2C)—creating a closed-loop Web3 financial lifestyle.

Mission & Vision

BenPay's mission is to lower the barriers to finance through technology, giving everyone equal access to the digital financial world. We believe that the future of finance will be:

Borderless: Global users can access it directly without intermediaries.

Intermediary-Free: Peer-to-peer value transfer reduces unnecessary costs.

Transparent & Fair: Assets and rules are fully visible and verifiable, rather than relying on trust.

Accessible to All: No longer a game for the few, but an inclusive financial service.

BenPay DeFi Earn is the first realization of this vision. By simplifying the DeFi experience with "one-click access", users can take control of their asset growth path without coding knowledge or frequent operations.

In the future, as the BenPay ecosystem expands, we will continue to integrate core functions, including Earn, Pay, Lend, Trade, and Shop, to create a one-stop decentralized financial lifestyle for users worldwide.

