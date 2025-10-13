Market Alert: AlphaTON Capital Continues in Growth Mode and Purchases an additional 300,000 TON

Dover, DE, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON) stated that during the market conditions of the past week, AlphaTON Capital is still expanding its TON Treasury, purchasing an additional 300,000 TON off the open market today, adding to the 1.1million TON purchased off the open market last week. With zero liquidations and the majority of its TON assets unencumbered, AlphaTON Capital maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.



“AlphaTON Capital is continuing to grow its market share in TON while maintaining prudent asset management policies in volatile market conditions.” Enzo Villani, Chief Investment Officer, stated, “Volatility in the markets has been a reality across all trading exchanges since the beginning of market systems. Our team is focused on managing risk and maintaining proper leverage ratios that mitigate the risk in volatility and protect our treasury. We will continue to be prudent in our risk management while capitalizing on growth opportunities in the growing TON ecosystem.”

Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our goal at AlphaTON Capital is to continue to grow the most advanced ecosystem for the use of blockchain technology on a global scale. Telegram and TON provide that opportunity. Our focus on growth through acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic development of technologies combined with a risk adjusted mandate in managing TON and other digital assets is the cornerstone of our company’s culture. Let’s keep building a great ecosystem with “ATON” of momentum — one that unites technology, transparency, and real-world impact.”

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ATON”. AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON, the operational strategy of the Company, risks from Telegram's platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, regulatory considerations, and other factors. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

AlphaTON Capital Corp.

Investor Relations

ir@alphatoncapital.com

Investor Relations:

AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8200

Media Inquiries:

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

AlphaTON@rlmpr.com

(212) 741-5106 X 216