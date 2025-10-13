Today, 13 October 2025, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 2.05.
CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer transferred 5,370 Tryg shares at DKK 165.50 for a total amount of DKK 888,735 on 10 October 2025. COO Lars Bonde transferred 3,890 Tryg shares at DKK 165.50 for a total...Read More
Tryg’s Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report for Q3 2025. Tryg reported an insurance service result of DKK 2,181m (DKK 2,048m) and a combined ratio of 78.6% (79.1%) in Q3 2025. The...Read More