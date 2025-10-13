Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 06 October 2025 – 10 October 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 41:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement28,532,77816.67475,558,254
06 October 2025190,00017.523,328,800
07 October 2025177,74317.643,135,387
08 October 2025180,00017.773,198,600
09 October 2025160,00018.142,902,400
10 October 2025160,00018.182,908,800
Total, week number 41867,74317.8315,473,987
Accumulated under the program29,400,52116.70491,032,241

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 33,646,217 own shares corresponding to 2.32 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

