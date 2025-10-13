Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 06 October 2025 – 10 October 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 41:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|28,532,778
|16.67
|475,558,254
|06 October 2025
|190,000
|17.52
|3,328,800
|07 October 2025
|177,743
|17.64
|3,135,387
|08 October 2025
|180,000
|17.77
|3,198,600
|09 October 2025
|160,000
|18.14
|2,902,400
|10 October 2025
|160,000
|18.18
|2,908,800
|Total, week number 41
|867,743
|17.83
|15,473,987
|Accumulated under the program
|29,400,521
|16.70
|491,032,241
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 33,646,217 own shares corresponding to 2.32 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
