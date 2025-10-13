Interactive Display Market Set to Surpass USD 90.68 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Adoption by Retailers to Enhance Customer Engagement | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive Display Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Interactive Display Market Size was valued at USD 48.70 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 90.68 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 8.08% over 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for Personalized Customer Experiences Augment Market Expansion

The market for interactive displays is expanding significantly due to the sharp increase in the use of mobile devices. Since mobile transactions are expected to account for a sizable portion of all e-commerce sales, it is imperative that marketing tactics include interactive displays in order to draw in customers. In addition to facilitating the delivery of customized content, mobile devices also increase engagement, which boosts sales.

Furthermore, new developments in mobile advertising technologies push companies to embrace creative approaches that use mobile interactions to enhance consumer experiences. The capacity of interactive displays to adapt to individual tastes is essential for maintaining attention and cultivating brand loyalty, as over 90% of customers prefer tailored content.

Get a Sample Report of Interactive Display Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4797

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Microsoft

Google

Sharp

BenQ

Elo Touch Solutions

NEC Display Solutions

ViewSonic

SMART Technologies

Promethean

InFocus

Panasonic

Crestron

Cisco

Zebra Technologies

DynaScan Technology

TouchSystems

Acer

Raspberry Pi Foundation

Interactive Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 48.70 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 90.68 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.08% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Display Type (Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Video Wall, Interactive Table, Interactive Monitor, Interactive Whiteboard)

• By Application (Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, BFSI, Corporate, Entertainment, Education, Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Interactive Display Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4797

Key Industry Segmentation

By Display

The interactive display market analysis indicates that interactive kiosks captured around 35% of the revenue share in 2024, reflecting their significant appeal across various sectors. Given that these kiosks are frequently used in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and transportation for purposes including wayfinding, self-service checkouts, and information distribution, their adaptability is crucial.

By Application

In the interactive display market, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector stands out as the largest revenue contributor, accounting for approximately 29% of the market share in 2024. This prominence is fueled by several factors that enhance the effectiveness and relevance of interactive displays in this competitive field.

Regional Insights:

With over 38% of the market's total revenue in 2024, North America was the global leader for interactive displays. This dominance stems from the quick adoption of digital technology in a number of industries, such as retail, healthcare, and education, where interactive displays improve customer interaction and expedite processes.

Due to a number of important reasons, the interactive displays market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the quickest rate in 2024. Businesses are implementing interactive displays to improve client engagement as a result of the growing demand for cutting-edge technologies in the retail, educational, and entertainment sectors brought on by rapid urbanization.

Recent News:

August 6, 2024, a recent development in the workplace, is the increased investment in meeting room interactive displays, such as the Samsung WAD Interactive Displays, which facilitate dynamic presentations and enhance hybrid collaboration. With 63% of the U.S. companies adopting these technologies, they provide features, such as infinite whiteboard and videoconferencing capabilities, significantly boosting productivity and teamwork in modern office environments.

a recent development in the workplace, is the increased investment in meeting room interactive displays, such as the Samsung WAD Interactive Displays, which facilitate dynamic presentations and enhance hybrid collaboration. With 63% of the U.S. companies adopting these technologies, they provide features, such as infinite whiteboard and videoconferencing capabilities, significantly boosting productivity and teamwork in modern office environments. On October 21, 2024, an interactive display called "Barter Boat" was featured at the BLINK festival in Covington, Kentucky, allowing participants to test their bartering skills with artists while exploring the emotional and artistic value of objects. This unique display, which operates, such as a carnival game without monetary costs, encourages attendees to bring meaningful items to trade for prizes sourced from previous stops on the Barter Boat's journey across 10 states.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Interactive Display Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4797

Exclusive Sections of the Interactive Display Market Report (The USPs):

PERFORMANCE & TECHNICAL BENCHMARKS – helps you compare interactive display technologies (LCD, LED, OLED) based on touch response times, accuracy, latency, resolution, and brightness improvements, highlighting advancements that enhance user experience and application precision.

– helps you compare interactive display technologies (LCD, LED, OLED) based on touch response times, accuracy, latency, resolution, and brightness improvements, highlighting advancements that enhance user experience and application precision. MULTI-TOUCH & INTERACTION CAPABILITY INDEX – helps you assess the evolution of touch interfaces by tracking the average number of touch points supported per display and performance in stylus and gesture-based interactions, providing insight into device responsiveness and usability trends.

– helps you assess the evolution of touch interfaces by tracking the average number of touch points supported per display and performance in stylus and gesture-based interactions, providing insight into device responsiveness and usability trends. ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT ANALYTICS – helps you analyze market share and growth across applications such as education, corporate, retail, and healthcare, while comparing adoption rates among display types like flat panels, interactive whiteboards, and kiosks to reveal the most active end-use segments.

– helps you analyze market share and growth across applications such as education, corporate, retail, and healthcare, while comparing adoption rates among display types like flat panels, interactive whiteboards, and kiosks to reveal the most active end-use segments. CONNECTIVITY & INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate how interactive displays are integrated with software platforms (LMS, collaboration tools, POS systems) and connected through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or NFC, indicating digital transformation readiness and system interoperability.

– helps you evaluate how interactive displays are integrated with software platforms (LMS, collaboration tools, POS systems) and connected through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or NFC, indicating digital transformation readiness and system interoperability. CLOUD & REMOTE MANAGEMENT PENETRATION – helps you understand the increasing adoption of cloud-based content and device management platforms, enabling centralized control, content synchronization, and analytics-driven maintenance across distributed installations.

– helps you understand the increasing adoption of cloud-based content and device management platforms, enabling centralized control, content synchronization, and analytics-driven maintenance across distributed installations. NEW INSTALLATION VS. UPGRADE TRENDS – helps you identify the balance between fresh deployments and retrofitted systems, offering visibility into replacement cycles, technology upgrade patterns, and long-term demand sustainability across global regions.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.