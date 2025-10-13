Single-cell Analysis Market to Reach USD 12.29 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Oncology Research and Advanced Genomics – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Single-cell Analysis Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Single-cell Analysis Market was valued at USD 3.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.29 billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 13.61% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. This growth is driven by increasing use of single-cell analysis (SCA) in cancer research, precision medicine and drug discovery. The rising investment of biotechnology, the swift uptake of multi-omics tools, and growing demand for early disease detection drive market growth.

The consumables sector is the largest market segment, brought on by the requirement of assay kits, buffers, beads and cell isolation products as essential part of continued research flow. Concurrently, developments in cell isolation and technology for library preparation are opening new areas of opportunity in genomics and proteomics, including oncology and immunology.





Get free Sample Report of Single-cell Analysis Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3730

Single-cell Analysis Market Overview

single cells analysis is a valuable tool for exploring gene expression, epigenetic modification and protein interaction at the single-cell level. Compare to its conventional bulk readout counterparts that obscure cellular heterogeneity in the sample, SCA delivers high-content information relevant for disease mechanism study and biomarker discovery, as well as targeted therapy development.

The technology has proven itself as a powerful research tool in oncology, neurology, immunology and stem cell studies. Such quick uptake is backed by a well-developed ecosystem of biotech firms, research institutes and government-funded initiatives. Advances in microfluidics, droplet-based sequencing and next-generation informatics are also driving increased scale, throughput and accuracy.

Major Players in the Single-cell Analysis Market Include:

10x Genomics, Inc

BD Biosciences

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Fluidigm Corporation

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN NV

Merck KGaA

Takara Bio

NanoString Technologies

Roche Diagnostics

Singleron Biotechnologies

Mission Bio

Parse Biosciences

Celsee, Inc.

Dolomite Bio

Cell Microsystems

Miltenyi Biotec

Single-cell Analysis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 3.90 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 12.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.61% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Product (Instruments, Consumables)



By Workflow (Single Cell Isolation & Library Preparation, Downstream Analysis, Data Analysis)



By Application (Cancer, Immunology, Neurology, Stem Cell, Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis, In-Vitro Fertilization, Others)



By End User (Academic & Research Laboratories, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Single-cell Analysis Market Segment Insights

By Product

The Consumables segment held the largest market share in 2024, with 54.2%. Such dominance is attributed to the high consumption of isolation products, beads, buffers, and assay kits in single-cell research. There is continuous demand for these consumables in labs, which brings steady flow of revenues. With the development of personalized medicine, demand for high quality reagents and consistent consumable kits has surged.

By Workflow

The Single Cell Isolation & Library Preparation segment held 37.5% of the market share in 2024. Growing commercial availability of isolation technologies, such as FACS, MACS, microdissection, flow cytometry and microfluidics will boost adoption. These sophisticated workflows allow researchers to handle heterogeneous cell suspensions effectively, leading to innovations in genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics.

By Application

The Cancer segment held the largest market share in 2024, 33.2%, and was projected to grow with a CAGR of 19.87% throughout the estimated period. The market for breast cancer is dominated by an increasing prevalence of the disease, demand for early diagnostics and rise in research on genetic variations. One of the most important applications of single-cell technologies is to uncover rare cell populations in cancer, to dissect tumor heterogeneity and to elucidate personalized therapeutic approaches.

By End User

Academic & Research Laboratories accounted 73.7% of share of the market in 2024. Universities and research institutes continue to act as the bedrock of single-cell technology adoption for basic research, biomarker finding and spatial genomics. CycMIST, a new tool created by Stony Brook University, demonstrates the continued development of tools in Research and Education.

Buy the Single-cell Analysis Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3730

Regional Analysis

North America Takes the Lead Due to Robust Research Ecosystem

North America was the leading contributor to hyperimmune globulin market share in 2024 and is surpassing further growth due to large number of government funding programs, developed healthcare facilities as well as early technology adoption. In particular, the U.S. enjoys a competitive advantage in the form of National Institutes of Health (NIH) Programs, precision medicine programs and the presence of major industry stakeholders.

Asia Pacific Registers Fastest Growth

During 2025–2032, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.9%. Key drivers are: Rapid modernization of healthcare systems, growing investment in diagnostics and a rising elderly population. The region, is poised to be the next big thing in this market as countries such as Japan, China and India are scaling up their genominal project and expanding its precision medicine outreach.

Recent Developments in the Single-cell Analysis Market

June 2025: 10x Genomics launched a new high-throughput single-cell sequencing platform designed to reduce per-sample costs and increase cell capture efficiency.

April 2025: Illumina partnered with a leading cancer research consortium to accelerate SCA-based biomarker discovery.

March 2025: Thermo Fisher expanded its single-cell consumables portfolio with advanced assay kits optimized for spatial genomics.

January 2025: Becton, Dickinson and Company introduced a next-gen flow cytometry platform tailored for single-cell applications in immunology.

Statistical Insights

Over 55% of SCA studies worldwide are focused on oncology and immunology.

Academic research accounts for nearly three-quarters of global SCA spending.

The U.S. leads in SCA patent filings and federal funding allocations.

Asia Pacific shows the fastest funding growth for genomics-based research.

The consumables segment drives recurring revenue, accounting for over 50% of total market sales.

Access Complete Report Details of Single-cell Analysis Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/single-cell-analysis-market-3730

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

S&S Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.