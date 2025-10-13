3D Printing Filament Market Size to Surpass USD 5.85 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 19.49% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Printing Filament Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The 3D Printing Filament Market size was worth USD 1.41 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 5.85 Billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 19.49% during 2026-2033.”

The size of the U.S. 3D printing filament market was estimated at USD 0.25 billion in 2025E and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.91% from 2026 to 2033, reaching USD 1.05 billion. The growing use of additive manufacturing in the automotive, aerospace, and healthcare sectors is propelling the growth of the 3D printing filament market.

Increasing Adoption of Additive Manufacturing Across Different Sectors Augment Market Growth Globally

The market's expansion is mostly due to the increasing use of additive manufacturing in several industries. 3D printing is being used more and more in the industrial, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare sectors for lightweight structures, custom components, and prototypes. Specialty, high-performance filaments including metal-filled, carbon fiber, and biodegradable materials are becoming more and more in demand. Furthermore, the move toward economical production methods and quick prototyping speeds up market growth while fostering advancements in global manufacturing techniques, printer technologies, and materials.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Evonik Industries AG

Arkema

Huntsman International LLC

Materialise

Stratasys

Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd.

Syensqo

Ensinger

Zortrax

3DXTECH

Spectrum Filaments

Nanoe

WOL3D

Serafin Gruppe

American Filament

ColorFabb

BASF 3D Printing Solutions

FormFutura

Raise3D

Filamentum

3D Printing Filament Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.41 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 5.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.49% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Form (Liquid, Filaments, and Powder)

• By Application (Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, and Others)

• By Type (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Others)

• By Size (1.75mm and 2.85mm)

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Form

The liquid filaments segment led the market with a 45.21% share in 2025 due to their versatility, ease of use, and wide adoption across industrial and prototyping applications. Powder filaments are the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 11.34% driven by expanding applications in aerospace, healthcare, and metal printing.

By Application

Healthcare segment dominated the market with a 35.48% share in 2025 as filaments are used for prosthetics, implants, surgical models, and dental devices. Aerospace & defense is the fastest-growing segment, growing at a CAGR of 10.20% fueled by lightweight, high-strength filament materials for structural components.

By Type

Plastics led the market with a 50.03% share in 2025 due to affordability, ease of printing, and wide availability. Metals are the fastest-growing segment, recording a CAGR of 9.55% owing to increasing industrial and aerospace adoption globally.

By Size

1.75mm filaments segment held 60.14% share of the market in 2025 due to their compatibility with most desktop and industrial 3D printers. 2.85mm filaments are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.36% due to the adoption of larger printers and dual-extrusion systems.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Asia Pacific dominated the 3D Printing Filament Market and accounted for 40.35% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the rapid industrialization and expanding manufacturing capabilities.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the 3D Printing Filament Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 20.17% due to high industrial development and increasing adoption of 3D printing across various sectors.

Recent News:

In March 2025 , Evonik announced a partnership with 3DChimera to distribute its INFINAM® 3D printing powders in Europe. This collaboration aims to enhance the availability of high-performance materials for industrial applications, supporting the growing demand for advanced 3D printing solutions.

, Evonik announced a partnership with 3DChimera to distribute its INFINAM® 3D printing powders in Europe. This collaboration aims to enhance the availability of high-performance materials for industrial applications, supporting the growing demand for advanced 3D printing solutions. In June 2024, Arkema showcased its sustainability efforts and partnerships at the RAPID + TCT 2024 event. The company highlighted its commitment to developing high-performance polymers for 3D printing, emphasizing eco-friendly materials and collaborations to advance additive manufacturing technologies.

Exclusive Sections of the 3D Printing Filament Market Report (The USPs):

GLOBAL PRODUCTION & SUPPLY BENCHMARKS – helps you understand manufacturing capacity, supply-demand balance, and regional production dynamics across key materials such as plastics, metals, and composites.

– helps you understand manufacturing capacity, supply-demand balance, and regional production dynamics across key materials such as plastics, metals, and composites. RAW MATERIAL CONSUMPTION & COST TRENDS – helps you track input material dependencies and price fluctuations, offering insights into how polymer, composite, or metal feedstock availability impacts production scalability.

– helps you track input material dependencies and price fluctuations, offering insights into how polymer, composite, or metal feedstock availability impacts production scalability. END-USE INDUSTRY DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate consumption patterns across major verticals like aerospace, healthcare, and automotive, supporting strategic targeting of high-growth applications.

– helps you evaluate consumption patterns across major verticals like aerospace, healthcare, and automotive, supporting strategic targeting of high-growth applications. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – FDM VS. RESIN/POWDER – helps you assess the shifting preference between filament-based and other 3D printing technologies, revealing opportunities for innovation and product diversification.

– helps you assess the shifting preference between filament-based and other 3D printing technologies, revealing opportunities for innovation and product diversification. DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze the market share of retail, e-commerce, and B2B platforms, identifying regions with rapid digital sales expansion and strong supplier networks.

– helps you analyze the market share of retail, e-commerce, and B2B platforms, identifying regions with rapid digital sales expansion and strong supplier networks. USER PREFERENCE & QUALITY BENCHMARK INDEX – helps you gauge evolving customer choices in material type, filament size, and specialty features, along with return and replacement rates as indicators of quality perception.

