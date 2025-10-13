Allergy Diagnostics Market Set to Reach USD 13.68 Billion by 2032 Growing at a CAGR of 12.06% - SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allergy Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Allergy Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 4.91 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.68 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 12.06% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing incidence of allergies, rising awareness for early diagnosis, and available advanced diagnostic testing devices.

US is the largest market, owing to a well-established health care infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies and wide acceptance of in vitro diagnostic testing in the region. Rise in environmental factors, shift in lifestyle and surge in patient awareness drive the demand in hospital-based labs, diagnostic centers, and research institute.

Increasing R&D investments, more sensitive testing kits, and the development of broader range of clinical applications will define the market landscape.





Major Players in the Allergy Diagnostics Market Include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. - ImmunoCAP, Phadia 250, Phadia 500

DASIT Group SPA - Allergen Specific IgE Tests

AESKU.GROUP GmbH - AESKU.DIA System, AESKU.RAPID Tests

Astellas Pharma Inc. - Allergic Rhinitis Treatment (e.g., Astelin, Astepro)

Epigenomics AG - Epi proLung

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - Ozel (oral antihistamine for allergy treatment)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Qnasl, ProAir HFA

Pfizer, Inc. - Xolair

AbbVie, Inc. - Rinvoq

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. - Linco Interdermal Test System, Linco Allergen Extracts

Allergy Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.91 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.68 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.06 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments By Type (Consumables, Instruments, Services)



By Test Type (In Vivo Test, In Vitro Test)



By Allergen, (Inhaled Allergens, Food Allergens, Drug Allergens, and Other Allergens)



By End-User (Hospital-based Laboratories & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Allergy Diagnostics Market Key Segments

By Type

Consumables dominated the allergy diagnostics market in 2023. This category consists of reagents, test kits and other consumables used in testing. Their repeated use for every test ensures a steady stream of revenue. The growing prevalence of allergies worldwide has contributed substantially to an uptick in consumption of these products at hospitals, clinics, and standalone laboratories.

Considering the continued introduction of rapid and multiplex allergen panels, this segment will continue to strengthen its position. These companies continue to develop highly sensitive kits, automation-friendly formats and increased precision.

By Test Type

In vitro test was the leading segment in 2023, with a market share of 54.23%. This test measure allergen-specific IgE levels and it has high specificity and predictive value.

An increase in food allergies globally, like those involving egg, milk, wheat and peanuts, is driving adoption. For instance, according to Food Allergy Research and Education 2022 numbers, about 2.8 million Americans were estimated to have an egg allergy, while around 2.5 million had a wheat allergy. Enhanced by growing prevalence rates, in vitro testing remains the gold standard in accurate and non-invasive diagnosis.

By Allergen

Inhaled allergens dominated the market, accounting for 48.68% in 2023; this segment is driven by high incidence of respiratory allergies due to industrialization, urban smog, and seasonal pollens. Facts (from the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America) in 2021 is that over 81 million Americans were impacted by seasonal AR, including adults as well as children.

With the increase in pollution (global) and climate change, the rate of allergies is expected to accelerate across the globe.

By End User

The hospital-based laboratories and clinic’s segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023 at 32.65%. These are the initial source of care for allergy sufferers. Their wide diagnosis capabilities and integrated treatment schemes make them indispensable market factors.

Growth in this segment is further backed by increasing availability of sophisticated testing platforms and widespread insurance coverage in hospitals.

Regional Analysis

North America led the global allergy diagnostics market in 2023, accounting for 38.21% of total revenue. This leadership is credited to robust healthcare infrastructure, broader insurance coverage and more focus on preventive care. Thanks to the reimbursement rates being favourable and clearance of sophisticated test kits by regulatory authorities help the market grow in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to increasing health care expenditure, rising environmental pollution and growing awareness regarding allergy diseases. Increasing availability of allergy testing in developing economies, such as India and China, alongside emergence of cost-effective biosimilars and digital health tools will further facilitate utilization of these devices across the region.

Recent Developments in the Allergy Diagnostics Market

March 2025 – Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced a next-generation multiplex allergy testing platform, improving diagnostic speed and sensitivity.

February 2025 – Siemens Healthineers launched a new allergy testing system integrating AI-driven analytics for faster interpretation.

January 2025 – Eurofins Scientific expanded its allergy diagnostics portfolio with rapid home testing solutions.

December 2024 – Omega Diagnostics announced a strategic collaboration to develop point-of-care testing kits for emerging markets.

November 2024 – Hycor Biomedical secured FDA clearance for its fully automated allergy testing system.

