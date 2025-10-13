GPTBots Showcases Comprehensive Enterprise AI Solutions Aligned with Japan’s DX Priorities at AI EXPO TOKYO [Autumn]

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai, a leading enterprise AI agent platform, participated in AI EXPO TOKYO [Autumn], Japan’s largest artificial intelligence trade show, held October 8–10, 2025 at Makuhari Messe. Throughout the event, GPTBots showcased a comprehensive suite of AI solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of Japanese businesses pursuing digital transformation (DX).

At the exhibition, GPTBots presented live demonstrations and use cases covering a broad range of enterprise scenarios. The platform’s technical capabilities and proven delivery experience resonated with professionals from industries such as automotive, manufacturing, logistics, construction, education, and more. Key scenarios that attracted strong interest included:

24/7 AI Customer Support: Automating responses to repetitive inquiries, improving customer experience, and reducing operational costs.

Automating responses to repetitive inquiries, improving customer experience, and reducing operational costs. Marketing Automation: Deploying AI agents for campaign management, customer engagement, and lead qualification to help teams reach more customers and improve conversion rates.

Deploying AI agents for campaign management, customer engagement, and lead qualification to help teams reach more customers and improve conversion rates. Internal Workflow Automation: Streamlining repetitive office tasks, document processing, and approval flows, freeing up employees for higher-value work.

Streamlining repetitive office tasks, document processing, and approval flows, freeing up employees for higher-value work. Order Compliance & Audit: Using AI to check orders for compliance, flag discrepancies, and generate audit-ready reports, reducing manual workload and error rates.

Using AI to check orders for compliance, flag discrepancies, and generate audit-ready reports, reducing manual workload and error rates. Logistics Optimization: Automating shipment tracking, inventory management, and exception handling to enhance delivery accuracy and operational efficiency.

Automating shipment tracking, inventory management, and exception handling to enhance delivery accuracy and operational efficiency. LiveSpeechly: Enabling real-time multilingual meeting transcription, instant translation, automatic summarization, and action item extraction—with the ability to automatically send meeting minutes and action plans to participants, maximizing meeting productivity and bridging language gaps.

Enabling real-time multilingual meeting transcription, instant translation, automatic summarization, and action item extraction—with the ability to automatically send meeting minutes and action plans to participants, maximizing meeting productivity and bridging language gaps. Manufacturing Digital Transformation: Integrating AI with factory systems for predictive maintenance, quality control, and production analytics, enabling smarter decision-making on the shop floor.

Integrating AI with factory systems for predictive maintenance, quality control, and production analytics, enabling smarter decision-making on the shop floor. Employee Training & Onboarding: Creating interactive, AI-powered training modules for new hires, especially in sectors like construction and manufacturing, to accelerate learning and ensure compliance.

Creating interactive, AI-powered training modules for new hires, especially in sectors like construction and manufacturing, to accelerate learning and ensure compliance. WorkPilot: An AI-powered document and contract assistant integrated into Microsoft Word, supporting efficient drafting, review, translation, and knowledge management. WorkPilot can be deeply customized to fit enterprise workflows, balancing robust security with flexibility.



Visitors to the GPTBots booth experienced firsthand how the platform’s no-code tools, multi-agent architecture, and robust security features enable rapid deployment and seamless integration with existing business systems. Many appreciated GPTBots’ proven track record in delivering tailored AI solutions that drive measurable improvements in efficiency, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots, commented:

“Japanese businesses are actively adopting AI to achieve tangible cost reduction and efficiency gains across their operations. Our team has accumulated extensive experience working with enterprises to address these real-world needs. With GPTBots, we deliver practical AI solutions that help organizations automate workflows, streamline compliance, and enhance productivity in industry-specific scenarios. The strong interest and valuable feedback we received at AI EXPO TOKYO further demonstrate that our solutions are closely aligned with the priorities of the Japanese market.”

GPTBots will continue to work closely with partners and customers in Japan, providing enterprise-grade AI solutions that are easy to adopt, highly adaptable, and proven in real-world scenarios.

About GPTBots

GPTBots is an enterprise AI agent platform that enables organizations to build and deploy intelligent agents for customer service, sales, workflow automation, compliance, and more. With a no-code builder, strong security features, and flexible deployment options, GPTBots helps businesses accelerate AI adoption and achieve measurable results.

Media Contact:

Ida

Marketing Specialist

marketing@gptbots.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9164c3c2-886e-4a58-b00c-06b5fe247343