Audiology Expert Dr. Nicole Anzalone Discusses When to See an Audiologist About Hearing Loss in HelloNation

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When is the right time to see an audiologist about hearing changes? According to a HelloNation article , Dr. Nicole Anzalone of Syracuse Hearing Solutions explains that early evaluation makes a significant difference in protecting hearing and overall health. From tinnitus to difficulty following conversations, her advice highlights the signs that should not be ignored and how professional hearing care provides solutions.

The article explains that hearing loss often develops gradually, which can make the signs easy to dismiss. People may notice they are turning up the television or asking loved ones to repeat themselves without realizing these are early indicators of a deeper issue. Dr. Anzalone stresses that hearing changes are not a normal part of aging to be overlooked, but a signal to schedule a professional hearing test.

Difficulty following conversations, especially in noisy environments, is one of the clearest signs it may be time to see an audiologist. Restaurants, family gatherings, or crowded events can suddenly feel overwhelming, as voices blur together. An audiologist can measure hearing in both quiet and noisy situations, providing clarity on whether hearing aids or other solutions are needed to improve communication.

The article also points to tinnitus, or ringing and buzzing in the ears, as another important reason to seek hearing care. While it may seem harmless, tinnitus can affect sleep, concentration, and quality of life. Sometimes connected to hearing loss, it can also signal other conditions. An audiologist helps identify the cause and offers strategies to manage or reduce the sound, with early evaluation making a meaningful difference.

Sudden hearing loss, such as a muffled ear overnight, requires immediate attention. The HelloNation article explains that timely treatment improves the chances of recovery. Delaying professional care can reduce the effectiveness of treatment or limit the benefit of hearing aids later. Quick action ensures the best possible outcome.

Family observations also matter. Often, loved ones notice hearing changes before the individual does. If others mention the television being too loud or frequent misunderstandings in conversation, it may be time to confirm with a hearing test. Professional testing not only identifies hearing loss but also guides the right type of hearing care.

Another subtle sign is fatigue after social interaction. Straining to listen can make conversations exhausting, discouraging participation in activities. With the help of an audiologist, solutions such as hearing aids or tailored strategies reduce this strain and restore confidence in communication.

Dr. Anzalone also highlights that hearing care goes beyond simply fitting devices. Even mild hearing loss can worsen if left untreated, and early evaluation can help slow progression. Modern audiology includes counseling, protective strategies, and long-term care. Research also shows untreated hearing loss can be linked to cognitive challenges, underscoring the importance of proactive hearing care.

For those uncertain about scheduling an appointment, the article encourages thinking of ears like eyes. Just as sudden vision changes should not be ignored, hearing changes deserve the same prompt attention. A hearing test is quick, painless, and provides a clear answer—either reassurance or direction toward the right care.

The HelloNation feature addresses a common hesitation: the assumption that seeing an audiologist always results in hearing aids. In reality, solutions vary depending on the cause, from removing a blockage to addressing a medical issue. Hearing aids are only one option among many, and audiologists match treatment to the individual’s needs.

Ultimately, the article concludes that the best time for early evaluation is when changes first appear. Whether it is tinnitus, difficulty hearing in crowds, or simply needing the television louder than before, these are signs that professional hearing care can help. An audiologist provides the expertise needed to protect hearing, preserve clarity, and support long-term health.

The full article, titled When Should You See an Audiologist About Hearing Loss? , by Dr. Nicole Anzalone of Syracuse Hearing Solutions, is available on HelloNation.

