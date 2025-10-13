Healthcare Process Mining Software Market Projected to Surpass USD 29.2 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Process Mining Software Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the Healthcare Process Mining Software Market was valued at USD 1.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 29.28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 43.29% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. This unprecedented growth reflects an industry-wide shift toward real-time operational intelligence, advanced cloud infrastructure, and AI-driven healthcare workflow optimization.

Process mining platforms are being rapidly adopted by hospitals, payers, and life sciences companies to streamline how care is delivered and to reduce operational bottlenecks and regulatory burden. These tools allow organizations to visualize and optimize complex workflows with measurable ROI by extracting and analyzing event log data from EHRs, ERP systems, and administrative workflows.





Healthcare Process Mining Software Market Overview

Healthcare Process Mining Software is transforming how health systems operate. These tools enable hospitals, insurers, and pharmaceutical organizations to map, analyze, and redesign workflows in real time ranging from claims management and procurement to patient admissions and discharge procedures.

Cloud-based solutions are at the forefront of this shift, offering scalability, ease of deployment, and centralized visibility across multiple departments. Combined with AI and predictive analytics, process mining platforms are helping executives make data-driven decisions faster, ensure compliance, and reduce avoidable delays in critical care pathways.

North America currently leads the market, driven by a high adoption of advanced analytics, mature healthcare IT infrastructure, and strong investments from software innovators. Asia-Pacific, however, is emerging as the fastest-growing region, powered by national healthcare digitalization programs and increasing adoption among mid-sized hospitals and public health networks.

Healthcare Process Mining Software Market Segment Insights

By Component:

The software segment dominated the Healthcare Process Mining Software Market with over 71% revenue share in 2024, driven by strong demand for advanced analytical platforms capable of extracting, visualizing, and optimizing workflows across departments. The software segment is expected to maintain its leadership through 2032.

The services segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41% during the forecast period. Increasing reliance on cloud deployment, demand for integration support, and regular platform updates are key factors fueling growth. As hospitals move away from legacy systems, managed services and process consulting are becoming critical for smooth adoption.

By Deployment:

Cloud solutions currently dominate the market with over 41% market share in 2024 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 52% through 2032. Organizations increasingly prefer cloud-based process mining for its flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

On-premise deployment, once standard in healthcare IT, is witnessing slower adoption as only 30% of enterprises are expected to maintain fully on-premise solutions by 2025. This underscores the rapid transition toward SaaS and hybrid environments, enabling real-time monitoring and collaboration.

By Application:

Transactional procurement accounted for the largest market share of 29% in 2024, reflecting the critical role of process mining in streamlining procurement workflows, supplier onboarding, and invoice processing in hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.

The category management segment is forecast to expand at the fastest CAGR of 49% during the forecast period. The surge is driven by growing demand for marketplace analysis, category strategy development, and spend analytics, particularly among large health systems seeking cost optimization and operational resilience.

Regional Analysis

North America captured 35% of the global market share in 2024, driven by widespread digital transformation, the presence of top-tier software vendors, and a regulatory environment that supports health IT innovation. U.S. healthcare providers are leveraging process mining software to meet value-based care goals, reduce administrative waste, and improve patient flow management.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45% through 2032, driven by national digital health initiatives, increasing EHR adoption, and expanding cloud infrastructure in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Government incentives for healthcare modernization and rising private sector investment are accelerating market entry and innovation in this region.

Recent Developments in the Healthcare Process Mining Software Market

March 2025 – Celonis launched a specialized Healthcare Execution Management Platform, enabling hospital systems to automate clinical and operational workflows.

April 2025 – UiPath expanded its process mining suite with AI-powered anomaly detection, improving fraud prevention in claims processing.

June 2025 – Microsoft announced a strategic partnership with a major U.S. hospital network to integrate process mining with its Azure Health Data Services.

September 2025 – Fluxicon introduced its next-generation ProM Suite with real-time compliance dashboards tailored for healthcare.

October 2025 – ABBYY and IBM collaborated on an AI-driven process intelligence framework to support hospital operational excellence programs.

Healthcare Process Mining Software Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 1.65 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 29.28 Billion CAGR CAGR of 43.29% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Component (software, services)



By Deployment (on-premise, cloud)



By Application (Strategic Sourcing, Contract Management, Category Management, Transactional Procurement, Supplier Management) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

