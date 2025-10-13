Aclarion Announces Use of MR Spectroscopy for identifying Biomarkers of Discogenic Pain highlighted at Global Neuroscience Conference

Panel discussion featured at the International Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ISPN) Annual Meeting in London titled United to Conquer Pain

Session Co-Moderator Doug Beall, M.D. underscored that disc chemistry is the critical biomarker for diagnosing the leading cause of chronic low back pain

Nociscan® combines MR Spectroscopy and proprietary AI algorithms to deliver data-driven insights that inform treatment decisions to improve patient outcomes

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced participation in the International Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ISPN) Annual Meeting held last week in London.

Aclarion’s Nociscan® solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians differentiate between painful and non-painful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan converts MR spectroscopy signals into objective biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. This provides actionable information that enables physicians to develop more personalized treatment plans for patients.

“We are honored to be consistently included in the esteemed academic society meetings, such as ISPN, throughout the spine surgery and pain management ecosystem. This is a testament not only to the innovation of our team today, but to the vision and determination that have guided Aclarion from the very beginning,” said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. “Mr. John Sutcliffe and Dr. Doug Beall represent the forefront of the neurosurgery and interventional radiology community, and we thank them for their moderation of this important discussion.”

“The engaging panel discussion on MR spectroscopy and Nociscan, along with other essential diagnostic modalities for back pain, emphasized that a critical component for diagnosing the most common cause of back pain is the chemistry of the disc,” commented Dr. Beall. “We are very optimistic about the future of MR spectroscopy in diagnosing painful discogenic back pain.”

“The ISPN leadership’s inclusivity of orthopedic and neurosurgeons in the discussions provided an expanded, compelling perspective. We have employed a multidisciplinary spine care approach for over 30 years at the London Spine Clinic, allowing us to pioneer the use of innovative solutions to enhance treatment for our patients,” added John Sutcliffe, co-moderator of the session. “I was honored to co-moderate the important discussion and to share the UK experience with this international audience. We are proud to be the first clinic in the world with the approval from multiple private medical insurers for this study, making it available to an increasing number of appropriate patients.”

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here .

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology, and the Company’s plans for future regulatory and commercialization activities. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

