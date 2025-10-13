Bitget Wallet Alpha Upgrade Tracks 10,000+ Smart-Money Wallets Across Major Blockchains

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched an upgrade to Bitget Wallet Alpha, its mobile-native discovery and trading hub designed to help users capture early on-chain opportunities. The latest version introduces real-time tracking of over 10,000 smart-money wallets and more than 300 KOL trading signal sources, together with historical performance backtesting, allowing users to identify where capital is moving and execute instantly through the wallet's integrated DEX.

Bitget Wallet Alpha consolidates token discovery, analytics, and execution within a single mobile interface. Users can monitor buy-spike alerts, maximum gain tracking, and risk labels in real time, enabling faster and more informed decisions in volatile token markets. Since launch, Bitget Wallet Alpha has generated more than 370,000 alerts, with an average 90% of those signals followed by subsequent price gains, according to internal data.

The upgrade expands Bitget Wallet Alpha's multi-chain coverage across BNB Chain, Solana, Base, and Ethereum, analyzing wallet inflows, holder growth, and buy-side pressure to surface emerging token momentum. Each alert is supported by historical data to help users distinguish genuine trading signals from short-term noise. With Bitget Wallet's GetGas feature, users can execute transactions directly from the Alpha dashboard without switching apps or managing native gas tokens.

"The goal is to help users interpret onchain movements more efficiently," said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer of Bitget Wallet. "Alpha integrates data analysis, signal verification, and execution in one interface, giving everyday traders access to the same level of insight previously reserved for professional tools."

The upgrade comes amid a broader surge in onchain trading and wallet activity across major networks. In 2025, total onchain transaction volume surpassed $2.4 trillion, marking a year-to-date increase of over 65%, according to data from DefiLlama. Active addresses across leading ecosystems have reached record highs, driven by rising retail participation, stablecoin transfers, and renewed memecoin and DeFi activity.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet's official blog and social media .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $700+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f10d8a2-f6f3-4cdc-b978-fbcd8b5d0d3c