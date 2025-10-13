Gogo is flying high at NBAA with Gogo Galileo HDX and FDX STCs confirmed, more than 150 HDX antennas shipped, and flight testing of Gogo 5G ATG service planned.

Broomfield, CO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) is attending NBAA – BACE 2025, booth 1533, with momentum building in all sectors of the multi-orbit, multi-band business aviation connectivity business. The first Gogo Galileo FDX supplemental type certificates (STC) for the larger of the two electronically steered antennas (ESA) are now available. Ahead of NBAA, ALOFT AeroArchitects confirmed Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for Boeing BBJ737NG aircraft with the first FDX antenna already flying on a previously unconnected executive airliner.

A second Gogo Galileo FDX was completed as StandardAero became the first Gogo Galileo dealer to simultaneously complete a pair of STCs, with the FAA approving HDX and FDX paperwork for Bombardier Challenger 600 series aircraft.

A further eight Gogo Galileo FDX STC agreements are also in process, covering a total of 24 aircraft types.

The growing STC portfolio paves the way for owners and operators of over 9,000 jets in the global fleet to enjoy the benefits of high-speed broadband connections, including video conferencing, streaming, communications, and internet browsing, simultaneously from multiple devices.

To showcase the full potential of the Gogo Galileo FDX, existing and potential customers are being invited to experience the terminal's capabilities during a series of demo flights at NBAA.

A total of 19 STCs are now complete for the Gogo Galileo HDX terminal covering 24 aircraft types, with 21 more in development. The 40 HDX STCs, either completed or in development through our dealer and OEM network, are an increase from the 38 at the end of the second quarter in 2025.

More than 150 Gogo Galileo HDX antennas have now shipped, which is more than double the 77 reported at the end of the second quarter in 2025. Manufactured by Hughes, the self-aligning, flat-panel ESA connects to the Eutelsat OneWeb low earth orbit (LEO) constellation. Its lightweight, low-power, and weather-tight design makes it easy to install and maintain, enabling more aircraft types and sizes to access low-latency, high-speed connectivity. The consistent connectivity allows passengers to access various applications, including video conferencing, streaming, communications, and internet browsing, simultaneously from multiple devices.

In parallel, Gogo is advancing its Gogo 5G air-to-ground journey, with anticipated testing transitioning from terrestrial validation to on-wing trials in the coming weeks, which will confirm all aspects of the ATG service. Gogo is pre-provisioning aircraft every day, with more than 400 owners already pre-provisioned with the MB13 Antenna and AVANCE LX5 platform, which will introduce never-before-seen ATG broadband capability to the cabin.

For customer aircraft equipped with Gogo’s classic or legacy ATG 1000, 2000, 4000, 5000, or 8000 systems, Gogo has designed the form-fit Gogo C1 unit to directly replace legacy equipment when the network cuts over in May 2026. Gogo is offering rebates and incentives to help customers seamlessly upgrade or maintain existing connectivity, given the pending deadline for the network cutover.

“NBAA 2025 will be the first time the new Gogo will be presented to the important North American business aviation sector, and we are pleased to be exhibiting with so much good news for our customers,” says Chris Moore, CEO, Gogo. “We have worked extremely hard since the merger of Satcom Direct with Gogo to evolve an expanded, streamlined multi-orbit, multi-band connectivity ecosystem.”

“In addition to customized connectivity, we’re delivering added value through our 24/7/365 client services, which combine the very best in human expertise and technology, and our comprehensive training curriculum that ensures customers can optimize their systems. We have future-proofed our technology to protect owner investment and are looking forward to showcasing our solutions to NBAA delegates.”

For a full list of the STCs committed, in progress or completed, please see the Gogo STC page

Photo Caption: StandardAero generated the first pair of Gogo Galileo STCs for the HDX and FDX terminals on Challenger 600 series. This fuselage supports the Gogo Galileo FDX antenna.

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio provides best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground systems with access to high-speed satellite networks, which aim to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security, and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.

Media Contact - Gogo

Jane Stanbury – Arena Group

Jane@arenagroupassociates.com

+1 438 998 1668

+44 7803 296046





