AlphaTON Capital Launches AI Vertical with MorpheusAI to Accelerate Agentic AI Development on TON and Telegram

Dover, DE, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telegram's more than 1 billion monthly active users represent the world's largest untapped market for AI agents that actually respect user privacy and data ownership. Today, AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON), which manages digital asset investments across the TON and Telegram ecosystem, partnered with the Morpheus AI (Ethereum: $MOR), building the decentralized AI infrastructure needed to build and power AI Agents at scale.

Under the terms of the Strategic Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Morpheus will serve as the preferred AI infrastructure provider for all AlphaTON Capital portfolio companies and incubated projects seeking to integrate AI agent capabilities. This partnership addresses critical infrastructure needs for AI agents, including inference services, agent tools & plugins, and decentralized storage solutions.

"As we incubate and support innovative projects in the TON ecosystem, providing them with best-in-class, data-protection focused, AI infrastructure is essential to their success in the world’s largest platform that respects data ownership with integrity," said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital.



We’re excited to welcome AlphaTON Capital's portfolio companies into the Morpheus AI ecosystem—it’s validation that sophisticated builders recognize the infrastructure opportunity ahead. As agents proliferate, the demand for decentralized compute, storage, and tools will be massive. By holding $MOR, these companies aren't just accessing infrastructure—they're owning a stake in the protocol itself, participating in the economics of the entire agent economy. This is how you position early in infrastructure networks: you become part of the value capture mechanism, not just a customer paying rent to centralized providers”, shared open source contributor David Johnston.

The Morpheus AI has developed a three-pillar infrastructure approach that addresses the core needs of AI agent developers:

Decentralized Inference Layer

Morpheus operates a live on-chain marketplace for AI inference, allowing both inference “consumers” and model “providers” to permissionlessly transact with one another. The Morpheus Inference API simplifies these transactions by abstracting the complex blockchain integrations with an easy-to-use API endpoint.

United Tools Marketplace

Currently in development, this marketplace will revolutionize how developers access external services and “tools” for their AI agents. Rather than managing and integrating hundreds of individual API keys and complex integrations, developers can let their agents choose which tools are needed to deliver a result, and access that tool through the marketplace, creating a highly intelligent and adaptive AI agent system. .

Decentralized Storage Solutions

The Morpheus Storage Marketplace addresses the critical need for persistent data storage, knowledge bases, and context for AI agents operating in decentralized environments.

"The traditional approach to building AI agents is manual and costly, requiring developers to individually integrate dozens of tools, manage countless API keys, and hope they've anticipated every use case," said Kyle Cohen, Product Contributor at Morpheus AI. "Our infrastructure allows agents to become smarter than their creators by dynamically accessing the tools they need from our marketplace, rather than being limited to a pre-selected subset chosen by the developer."

This partnership positions AlphaTON Capital's portfolio companies at the forefront of the AI agent revolution, with immediate access to production-ready infrastructure that would otherwise require months of development time and significant technical resources.

The collaboration will also facilitate knowledge sharing between Morpheus AI and AlphaTON's ecosystem, ensuring that emerging best practices and technological innovations benefit all participants.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ATON”. AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/

About Morpheus AI

The Morpheus AI is constructing the decentralized infrastructure layer empowering developers to create, deploy, and scale AI agents without relying on centralized providers. By establishing marketplaces for inference, agentic tools, and decentralized storage, Morpheus delivers the foundational infrastructure that autonomous AI systems require to achieve superintelligence.



To learn more, please visit https://mor.org

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON, the operational strategy of the Company, risks from Telegram's platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, regulatory considerations, and other factors. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

AlphaTON Capital Corp.

Investor Relations

ir@alphatoncapital.com

Investor Relations:

AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8200

Media Inquiries:

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

AlphaTON@rlmpr.com

(212) 741-5106 X 216

Morpheus AI

Bowen Belmer

Devs@mor.org

414-801-7762