CTW to Participate in Planet MicroCap Showcase Conference in Toronto

TOKYO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTW Cayman (Nasdaq: CTW) (“CTW” or “the Company”), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp, announced today that management will participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase Conference from October 22-23, 2025 at the Arcadian Loft event space in Toronto.

Management will present at 1 p.m. ET on October 22, followed by meetings with investors throughout the two-day conference. The presentation can be accessed on the investor relations page of CTW’s website at https://ctw.inc/investors. To schedule a meeting with management, investors are encouraged to reach out to CTW’s investor relations team at investor@ctw.inc.

About CTW Cayman



CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including So I’m a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest – Rebellion Soul, and Queen’s Blade Limit Break. CTW delivers these games through its globally-accessible flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. According to a Frost & Sullivan Report, CTW was the largest anime IP-based H5 game platform in the world in 2023 in terms of gross billings.

For more information, visit www.ctw.inc or G123.jp.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. CTW may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CTW’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: CTW’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to distribute successful and engaging games with high “playability” on its platform; its ability to efficiently attract and retain end-users who come to play and make in-game purchases; its ability to achieve positive return on investment on user acquisition efforts; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with game developers; governmental policies and regulations relating to CTW’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CTW’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and CTW undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

