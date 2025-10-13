SemiCab Appoints New VP of US Sales for its AI Logistics Software

Seasoned Technology/Logistics Sales Veteran Brings Deep US Market Expertise Ahead of New Product Launches

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME) – an AI technology company, today announced its subsidiary, SemiCab Holdings, LLC (“SemiCab”) has appointed Michael Silvagni as its new VP of US Sales. Michael will be responsible for managing an existing and expanding team dedicated primarily to the US market.

Mr. Silvagni has more than 15 years of demonstrated track record in positions of increasing responsibility in high-growth disruptive technology sales, primarily in the logistics space. Michael’s sales pedigree includes extensive software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) sales, including AI-enabled logistics solutions for technology companies in Silicon Valley and throughout the country. Michael is well versed in enterprise-level sales cycles, winning multiple multi-million-dollar client contracts for companies in similar stages of growth as SemiCab.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to our team,” commented Ajesh Kapoor, CEO of SemiCab. “We have prioritize ramping our sales and adding new clients in India for the past 12-15 months. We now have an expanded team in that market that is adding to our strong growth momentum in India. Now, we are excited to do the same in the US with the help of an expanded, seasoned sales team led by Michael.”

"We are in the final stages of preparing multiple AI-enabled logistics solutions for the US market," Kapoor continued. "Based on our study of the market and feedback from our existing clients, we’ve designed new SaaS products that address their evolving needs. With Michael and his team, we are ready to leverage these solutions to optimize truckload utilization in the US market, capture market share, and build a scalable foundation for growth."

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address these common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing.

For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

407-645-5295

investors@algoholdings.com

www.algoholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm’s reports to the SEC, including, without limitation Algorhythm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.