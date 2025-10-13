COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 51/2025 - October 13, 2025
On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|302,000
|485.55
|146,634,820
|October 6, 2025
|11,000
|475.96
|5,235,560
|October 7, 2025
|11,000
|478.54
|5,263,940
|October 8, 2025
|10,000
|480.00
|4,800,000
|October 9. 2025
|8,000
|482.92
|3,863,360
|October 10, 2025
|5,000
|487.10
|2,435,500
|Total accumulated under the program
|347,000
|484.82
|168,233,180
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 950,042 shares, corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
