COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 51/2025 - October 13, 2025

On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 302,000 485.55 146,634,820 October 6, 2025 11,000 475.96 5,235,560 October 7, 2025 11,000 478.54 5,263,940 October 8, 2025 10,000 480.00 4,800,000 October 9. 2025 8,000 482.92 3,863,360 October 10, 2025 5,000 487.10 2,435,500 Total accumulated under the program 347,000 484.82 168,233,180

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 950,042 shares, corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

