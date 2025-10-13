Aeries Technology’s Nearshore Model Delivers Over $20 Million in Client Savings

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, announced that its Guadalajara, Mexico GCC for a major enterprise software client has entered its third year, employing 125 professionals and delivering over $20 million in cumulative cost savings.

Aeries’ nearshore GCC model helps U.S. companies lower costs, speed up operations, and scale faster, while keeping control of strategy and data. The Guadalajara team runs technical support, onboarding, data operations, and training, providing round-the-clock service and improving customer experience.

“Our Mexico success shows how Aeries can build and scale nearshore teams that drive measurable savings and sustained value,” said Mario Jimenez, Director, LATAM at Aeries Technology. “We’re expanding this model across industries as more enterprises invest in nearshore operations.”

Key Highlights

$20M+ in client savings to date

125-person nearshore center with multi-year growth

Expanding AI-enabled GCC network supporting stronger margins and new revenue streams

Positioned for continued U.S.–Mexico nearshore market growth

Analysts expect the nearshore services market to add $78 billion to Latin America’s economy by 2034. With Mexico’s talent pool, proximity to the U.S., and trade benefits under the USMCA, Aeries is well positioned to capture this growing demand for cost-efficient, high-performance global operations.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

