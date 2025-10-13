Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 41 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 3 October 2025146,600597.3887,575,235  
Monday, 6 October 20251,200594.32713,184  
Tuesday, 7 October 20251,200598.50718,200  
Wednesday, 8 October 20251,200598.52718,224  
Thursday, 9 October 20251,200600.83720,996  
Friday, 10 October 20251,200611.63733,956  
In the period 6 October 2025 - 10 October 20256,000600.763,604,560  
Accumulated until 10 October 2025152,600597.5191,179,795  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,194,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.78% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

