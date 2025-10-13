Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 41 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 3 October 2025 146,600 597.38 87,575,235 Monday, 6 October 2025 1,200 594.32 713,184 Tuesday, 7 October 2025 1,200 598.50 718,200 Wednesday, 8 October 2025 1,200 598.52 718,224 Thursday, 9 October 2025 1,200 600.83 720,996 Friday, 10 October 2025 1,200 611.63 733,956 In the period 6 October 2025 - 10 October 2025 6,000 600.76 3,604,560 Accumulated until 10 October 2025 152,600 597.51 91,179,795 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,194,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.78% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

