Evolution Petroleum to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that its management team will participate in the upcoming LD Micro Main Event Conference on October 19-21, 2025, at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, CA.

The team will hold one-on-one meetings with investors on October 20-21, and the Company’s presentation will be at 10:30 a.m. PT on October 21. Investors are invited to watch the live presentation online at ldmicrocasts.com.

To sign up for the conference or schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Evolution Petroleum team, please contact your LD Micro representative or the Company’s investor relations team at ir@evolutionpetroleum.com.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit www.evolutionpetroleum.com for more information.

Contact

Investor Relations

(713) 935-0122

ir@evolutionpetroleum.com

