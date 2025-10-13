HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Strengthens Presence in Japan with Participation at Kyushu Semiconductor Expo

Wuxi, China, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the “Company” or “HUHUTECH”), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced its participation in the 2nd Kyushu Semiconductor Expo (the “Kyushu Expo”) in Fukuoka, Japan, held from October 8 to 9, 2025. The Kyushu Expo is the largest semiconductor-industry specialized exhibition in the Kyushu region, bringing together global and domestic leaders across the semiconductor supply chain. HUHUTECH’s participation reflects its strategic commitment to expanding visibility and engagement within Japan’s growing semiconductor sector.

At the Kyushu Expo, HUHUTECH showcased its factory management control systems (FMCS), gas monitoring systems (GMS), and “HOOK UP” services, demonstrating how these solutions enable real-time monitoring, process control, and safety assurance in advanced manufacturing environments. During the two-day event, HUHUTECH’s booth attracted strong interest from both existing clients and potential new leads, particularly from semiconductor fabs and equipment manufacturers from Japan and across Asia.

The 2nd Kyushu Expo is a large-scale event bringing together a wide spectrum of semiconductor-related design, equipment, materials, and services. As a strong platform supporting the growth of the semiconductor industry in Kyushu, the Kyushu Expo hosted approximately 400 exhibitors, 25 specialist sessions and drew almost 10,000 visitors during the two-day event. The Kyushu Expo also features strong backing from government and industry: it is supported by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s Kyushu branch, local governments of multiple prefectures, and the Kyushu Semiconductor & Digital Innovation Council.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, “We are pleased to take part in the 2nd Kyushu Expo. This event provides an invaluable opportunity to showcase HUHUTECH’s integrated gas monitoring and factory control solutions in a region that is rapidly becoming a major node in Japan’s semiconductor ecosystem. Especially with increasing semiconductor investment in Kyushu, including the expansion of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) presence in Kumamoto, demand is rising for high-reliability facility infrastructure. The positive response we received from prospective partners reaffirms our decision to deepen engagement in Japan. We look forward to building on these new connections and advancing the safety, efficiency, and growth of the semiconductor supply chain across the region.”

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, and Germany, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

