HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Launches Singapore Subsidiary to Advance Global Market Expansion

Wuxi, China, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the “Company” or “HUHUTECH”), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced that on August 6, 2025, it established a wholly owned subsidiary, HUHU TECHNOLOGY SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. (“HUHU Singapore”), in Singapore. The establishment of the subsidiary represents another significant move in the Company’s global expansion strategy, strengthening its presence in Asia.

HUHU Singapore aims to drive market development for the Company’s system integration solutions in the Singaporean market, with a focus on delivering high-purity gas supply systems to local pan-semiconductor industry customers. It plans to provide comprehensive, localized services ranging from system design to maintenance and after-sales support, catering to the rising demand for industrial automation in Singapore’s growing semiconductor manufacturing cluster. HUHU Singapore is expected to commence operations later in 2025.

Singapore plays a pivotal role in the global semiconductor supply chain, supported by strong government initiatives. According to an article by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) in August 2024, Singapore accounts for 10% of all chips produced worldwide and approximately 20% of global semiconductor manufacturing equipment production. The country houses a diverse semiconductor ecosystem with research and development (R&D) and manufacturing activities. According to Singapore’s budget for 2025, it will spend S$1 billion to build a new national semiconductor research and development fabrication facility, which will provide cleanroom infrastructure and industry-grade tools for researchers and industry partners to test new semiconductor innovations. Serving as the Company’s strategic foothold in Singapore, HUHU Singapore is expected to enhance HUHUTECH’s ability to capture the growth opportunities emerging in the region’s semiconductor sector.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, “The establishment of HUHU Singapore marks another important milestone in our global expansion strategy. With existing subsidiaries in China and Japan, this new addition further strengthens our presence in Asia, one of the world’s most dynamic semiconductor hubs. Singapore has attracted strategic investments from industry leaders including United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Applied Materials, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)’s affiliate Vanguard International Semiconductor. Singapore’s thriving semiconductor ecosystem and its pivotal role in the regional supply chain make it a strategic market for HUHUTECH. By building a strong local presence, we will be able to deliver comprehensive, one-stop solutions tailored to the needs of our Singaporean clients. Looking ahead, we are confident that HUHU Singapore will enhance our ability to capture new opportunities, reinforce our global network, and create long-term value for our shareholders while contributing to the sustainable growth of the semiconductor industry in Asia and beyond.”

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.

