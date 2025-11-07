HUHUTECH’s U.S. Subsidiary Secures First Order Worth $3.0 Million, Marking a Breakthrough Following Its Nasdaq IPO

Wuxi, China, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the “Company” or “HUHUTECH”), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced that on September 2, 2025, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, ASPIRATIONAL TECHNOLOGY CO. (“HUHU USA”) has secured its first purchase order (the “Order”) since its establishment. The approximately $3.0 million order marks a significant milestone for the Company following its successful listing on Nasdaq in October 2024, reinforcing its strategic presence in the U.S. market and positioning it to capitalize on the strong growth momentum of Arizona’s expanding semiconductor industry.

According to the Order, HUHU USA agrees to provide its Specialty Gas Supply System Integration solution to a customer whose end client is a leading semiconductor manufacturer in Arizona.

Located in Arizona, HUHU USA is situated within the United States’ expanding semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, which benefits from federal support through initiatives such as the Chips and Science Act (the “Act”). According to the White House Fact Sheet on CHIPS and Science Act, the Act allocates $52.7 billion to strengthen semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development in the United States. Recently, Arizona has become a hub for semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, supported by significant public and private investments aimed at expanding domestic chip production capacity. By localizing operations and building strong regional partnerships, HUHU USA aims to seize the opportunities arising from the resurgence of America’s high-end manufacturing industry.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, “This first U.S. order represents an important step in HUHUTECH’s efforts to expand into the American semiconductor ecosystem and demonstrates progress toward integration into the local ecosystem. Arizona has become home to several major semiconductor companies, creating a robust industrial cluster that benefits from supportive public and private investment. With favorable market dynamics and increasing demand for intelligent, high-purity process systems, we believe that HUHU USA is well positioned to contribute to our international growth. We plan to continue investing in technological development and local operations to support our global clients with high quality products and reliable services.”

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

