Callan JMB Upgrades Sentry Monitoring System Technology with Sentry 4 for Mobile Temperature Monitoring

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that it has upgraded its proprietary Sentry Monitoring System technology with version 4.0 for temperature-sensitive storage to significantly increase flexibility and accessibility for its customers.

The Sentry Monitoring System is a platform that allows remote monitoring of refrigerators, freezers, and clean room temperatures for high-value pharmaceutical products in pharmacies, hospitals, and emergency preparedness facilities. The upgraded version, Sentry 4.0, provides the user with the same 24/7/365 active monitoring by Callan JMB staff, alarm notifications, and compliant reporting data that are currently available with the Sentry 3 system, but with improved accessibility for users on the go.

"We are constantly listening to customer feedback to ensure that our systems are more user-friendly and effective,” said William McBride, CIO of Callan JMB. “We heard from our customers that they needed increased flexibility, and with Sentry 4.0 moving from Java to HTML5, users can now access their monitoring data and manage alarms from any device with a web browser. Whether you're in the pharmacy, at home, or traveling, you have full control without downloading anything."

Sentry 4.0 allows users to access a consistent interface across all systems and devices - PC or Mac, an iPhone or Android, or any tablet. This flexibility enables the customer to address environmental anomalies in their pharmaceutical storage units from any available device, without having to download additional programs.

With Sentry 4.0, Callan JMB has raised the bar for secure, reliable, and easy-to-use temperature monitoring that is critical to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. The upgraded system is now available to new and existing customers.



About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at: http://www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, and disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254